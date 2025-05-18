JoBlo Originals

This weekend, the Final Destination franchise returns to the big screen after a fourteen-year absence. So far, the results have been beyond impressive, with it looking like the new film has a real shot at making more in a single weekend than other instalments made in their entire run. Clearly, absence has made the heart grow fonder in the case of this franchise. It’s not too hard to see why this franchise has suddenly come back in a massive way. Who doesn’t like creative, gory deaths done tongue-in-cheek style? 

Earlier this week, we dropped our list of the best Final Destination deaths (not including the new movie), and now we want to know which film in the series is the best as far as the fans go? Are people nostalgic for the one that started it all with Devon Sawa, or are the gorier sequels more in line with what our readers like? Or – is Final Destination: Bloodlines the best of the bunch? Take the poll below and let us know in the comments. 

Poll: What's the best Final Destination movie?
