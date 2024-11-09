Tony Todd Dies: The legendary Candyman, Final Destination, and Star Trek actor was 69

I have very sad news to report tonight. It has been announced that Tony Todd has died at the age of 69. The legendary actor is best known for his roles in Candyman, Final Destination, Platoon, The Crow, Night of the Living Dead, and his many appearances in the Star Trek franchise. He was a massively talented actor whose incredible baritone voice made every project so much better. This is a huge blow.

Todd’s wife, Fatima, told THR that he died on Wednesday at his home in Marina del Rey after a long illness. New Line Cinema, the studio which produces the Final Destination franchise, wrote on Instagram: “ The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony, -Your Final Destination Family. “

After studying theater at the Eugene O’Neill National Actors Theatre Institute, Todd made the leap to the silver screen, making one of his first appearances in Oliver Stone’s Platoon as Sergeant Warren. He also played Ben in Tom Savini’s Night of the Living Dead, but he became a true horror icon after playing Daniel Robitaille in Candyman. His terrifying yet touching performance scared the hell out of a generation of movie fans, something the actor was continuously surprised by. “ The genuine terror that people have towards it. I do conventions and people [wait] in line only to tell me that I scared the bejesus out of them when they were kids, ” Todd told /Film in 2021. “ And that used to bother me because I went back to Bernard [Rose, director of “Candyman”]. I said, “Did we make a kids’ movie?” And he says, “Tony, anybody that saw the film when they were young will remember it forever. ” He reprised the role in Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh and Candyman: Day of the Dead, and also returned for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman movie.

Related Stream Review

Todd also made appearances in movies such as Bird, The Crow, The Rock, Wishmaster, The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Hatchet, Victor Crowley, and so much more. The man was prolific. He also played William Bludworth in the Final Destination franchise, a funeral director with a unique knowledge of Death. He played the role in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5. He returned for the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines, which will hit theaters next year.

On the TV side, Todd was in just about everything. He played Kurn, Worf’s brother, on Star Trek: The Next Generation, later reprising the role on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He also played the adult Jake Sisko in one of DS9′s most touching episodes and appeared on Star Trek: Voyager as the Alpha Hirogen.

One of my favourite performances from Todd was in an episode of The X-Files in which he played a Vietnam vet who has been unable to sleep for decades. He absolutely stole the show. Todd also appeared in episodes of 21 Jump Street, Night Court, MacGyver, Law & Order, Homicide: Life on the Street, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess, Angel, Smallville, Andromeda, Boston Public, CSI: Miami, 24, Chuck, The Flash, The Orville, Scream: Resurrection, and more.

He also lent his voice to various video games, including Star Trek: Elite Force II, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Star Trek Online, and Spider-Man 2 as Venom. His final voice role will arrive in December with the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The man was an absolute icon, and we here at JoBlo express our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. You will be missed, Mr. Todd, but you will certainly never be forgotten.