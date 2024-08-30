Charli xcx joins Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman for Gregg Araki’s provocative thriller I Want Your Sex

Charli xcx is crawling out from under a mountain of underwear to follow up her sixth studio album with a role in Gregg Araki‘s (Kaboom, White Bird in a Blizzard) new thriller I Want Your Sex. The Grammy-nominated and Billboard Music Award-winning pop artist joins Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy, Don’t Worry Darling) and Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza, Saturday Night) for the forthcoming thriller coming from Black Bear.

Gregg Araki directs I Want Your Sex, a thriller exploring carnal desires, domination, and fantasy for a boundary-breaking, scantily clad slice of cinema. I Want Your Sex will mark Charli xcx’s second live-action role after starring alongside Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, and Barbie Ferreira in the Daniel Goldhaber-directed Faces of Death, a remake of John Alan Schwartz’s splatter horror documentary featuring a collection of death scenes, ranging from TV material to homemade Super 8 movies.

Gregg Araki directs I Want Your Sex from a script he wrote with Karley Sciortino. The film aims to ask the question: How far is too far? “When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon, and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse,” Deadline writes. “But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal, and murder.” Production for I Want Your Sex heats up in October in Los Angeles.

After dropping the albums Crash, How I’m Feeling Now, Charli, Sucker, True Romance, and 14, Charli xcx hit fans with 2024’s BRAT. The term BRAT quickly became a viral sensation, working its way into the Gen Alpha lexicon in record time. The term “BRAT” refers to women who unapologetically speak their minds. When Vice President Kamala Harris announced her intention to run against Donald Trump in this year’s election, Charli xcx and others swiftly coined the phrase “Kamala is BRAT,” a reference to the candidate’s “take no sh*t” attitude.

We know little about Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, though it sounds like a steamy, sassy, and potentially orgasmic time at the cinema. Please keep your hands where we can see them, folks.