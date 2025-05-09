Final Destination: Bloodlines promoted by a blood-splattered logging truck cruising the streets of Ontario and Quebec

Last year, Final Destination 6 (which is going by the title Final Destination: Bloodlines ) finally, after years of development and a long year gap between sequels, made its way through production. Franchise producer Craig Perry previously let it be known that the film was aiming for a theatrical release in 2025, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film. It will even be on IMAX screens! It was recently confirmed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025, and a teaser trailer and a full trailer (embedded above) have both been unveiled. And for the next ten days, the release of the film is going to be promoted by a blood-splattered logging truck that will be prowling the streets on Ontario and Quebec.

A press release lets us know, “ Warner Bros. Pictures Canada is bringing a taste of movie magic off-screen and on to the roads with one of the franchise’s most infamous kills. Beginning today and through to Victoria Day, a blood-splattered Final Destination logging truck will be making rounds across major highways and downtown locations in Ontario and Quebec. Stuck in rush hour? No problem! The truck displays a bloody twist on the classic, ‘How’s my driving?’ bumper sticker, encouraging fans to scan QR codes to purchase advance tickets to the film. At select movie theatre stops, horror enthusiasts can take home exclusive promo items (while supplies last) and will have the opportunity to step into a photo op that brings the trailer’s pulse-pounding lawnmower death scene to life. Follow along on the Warner Bros. Pictures Canada social channels for real-time updates on where the log truck may be headed next. ” Images of the truck can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has the following synopsis: Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. It has been rated R for strong violent / grisly accidents, and language.

Tony Todd reprises the role of mortician Bludworth, a role he previously played in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5, and is joined in the cast by Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Andrew Tinpo Lee, April Amber Telek, and Alex Zahara.

The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously directed the 2018 film Freaks (starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern) and the 2019 live-action Kim Possible movie, were at the helm of this film. Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing Final Destination: Bloodlines with Perry, Dianne McGunigle, and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watts came up with the initial idea, which was fleshed out into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick.

Are you looking forward to Final Destination: Bloodlines, and will you be in Ontario or Quebec over the next ten days to spot the promotional logging truck?