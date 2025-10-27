Horror Movie News

Steven C. Miller to direct horror video game adaptation Finding Frankie

Steven C. Miller is a filmmaker who has had my attention ever since he started his career by shooting a no-budget zombie movie called Automaton Transfusion in 9 days with a DVX-100 camera, and somehow that movie received distribution from Dimension Films in 2006. It has been fun to watch him continue working steadily ever since then, sending horror and action movies out into the world while collaborating with the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Nicolas Cage, Bruce Willis, and John Cusack, among others. His most recent releases were the Frank Grillo horror action movie Werewolves and the Dylan Sprouse / Mason Gooding action thriller Under Fire – and now, Deadline reports that Miller is set to direct the horror video game adaptation Finding Frankie.

Released last year from SUPERLOU Games, Finding Frankie is a thrilling parkour horror game where you’ll rail-grind, wall jump, vault, and slide through a deadly game show set in the world’s largest trampoline park. The Player is one of four people to find a tape within Frankie’s Fruit Flakes cereal that invites them onto a game show within a famous trampoline park, Frankie’s Parkour Palace. The contestants must complete difficult parkour platforming while avoiding the place’s violent mascots. Contestants will be periodically eliminated, likely fatally. The mascots in the game include Henry Hotline, Frankie, and Deputy Duck.

Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert have written the screenplay adaptation and the movie aims to blend the thrilling intensity of Squid Game with the haunting atmosphere of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Sean Robins is producing with 13 Films and So It Goes Entertainment.

Robins told Deadline, “Finding Frankie is a wild mix of tension, heart, and world-building that feels tailor-made for film. With 13 Films, So It Goes, and Steven C. Miller at the helm, we’re building something unique, a survival story with soul that takes the viewer on a harrowing adventure they won’t forget.” SUPERLOU Games added that a film adaptation of their game was “something none of us had ever really considered. But when the opportunity came up, we all realized this story and these characters don’t just work in games, they belong on the big screen! Content creators and fans have been eager to see the story of Finding Frankie continue and discover what happens next in this twisted parkour game show. We’re beyond excited to be partnering with 13 Films, Sean Robins, Steven C. Miller, and So It Goes Entertainment to bring a feature film adaptation of Finding Frankie to life.

Have you played Finding Frankie, and are you looking forward to seeing what Steven C. Miller does with the film adaptation? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

