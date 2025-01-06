Werewolves: Frank Grillo, Steven C. Miller horror film is coming to Blu-ray in February

Two years have gone by since we heard that director Steven C. Miller (Silent Night) was heading into production on a werewolf horror film that, at the time, was going by the title Year 2. Last month (on December 6th, to be exact), the film was given a wide theatrical release in the United States under the title Werewolves – and over the holidays, it was also given a VOD release. Now, we have learned that Werewolves will be reaching Blu-ray on February 4th, and copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK!

The Blu-ray release will have deleted scenes and trailers as special features.

Starring Frank Grillo of the Purge and Captain America franchises, Werewolves shows us that a supermoon event triggered a latent gene in every human on the planet, turning anyone who entered the moonlight into a werewolf for that one night. Chaos ensued and close to a billion people died. Now, a year later, the Supermoon is back.

Grillo is joined in the cast by Katrina Law (NCIS), Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather Of Harlem), James Michael Cummings (City On The Hill) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Young Guns). Miller directed from a screenplay by Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance).

Miller also produced Werewolves with Myles Nestel, The Solution’s Craig Chapman, Monty the Dog’s James Michael Cummings and Jim Cardwell, Pimiente Films’ Luillo Ruiz, and Sevier Crespo. Grillo serves as executive producer alongside Tom Ortenberg, The Solution’s Lisa Wilson, Rainmaker Films’ Clay Pecorin and Russell Geyser, Burke Management’s Victor Burke and Vanzil Burke, and Sherborne Media’s Gary Raskin and Alastair Burlingham.

Werewolves was released by Briarcliff Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group. Myles Nestel, who is co-CEO of The Solution, provided the following statement: “ Our cast is incredible, from the amazing Frank Grillo to powerhouse performances from Katrina Law and Ilfenesh Hadera. The use of practical werewolves designed and built by Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr (known from the Alien and Predator series) takes the genre back to its roots in a fresh and exciting way. We hope audiences will have as much fun experiencing the film as we had making it! “

Werewolves secured an R rating for violence, some gore, and language . JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols was a big fan of the film, giving it an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Tyler also gave Werewolves an honorable mention on his Best Horror Movies of 2024 list.

Will you be buying a copy of Werewolves on Blu-ray? Let us know by leaving a comment below.