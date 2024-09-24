Interview: Frank Grillo Thanks JoBlo And Talks About DC & Long Gone Heroes!

Frank Grillo has had quite an interesting film career. Appearing in various roles since the 90s, 2011 saw him breaking out in both Warrior and The Grey. Following an appearance in the MCU as Crossbones, Grillo started to find his niche in the action genre. Now, he’s prepping to join the DC film world as Rick Flagg Sr in Creature Commandos as well as Season 2 of Peacemaker. His latest film, Long Gone Heroes, sees Grillo rescuing his niece from a hostage situation in Venezuela. Given the insanity going on in that country, it’s a very modern story, and you can check out my glowing review.

There are times in life when you just kind of have to pinch yourself and make sure you’re not dreaming. I was lucky enough to have one such moment with actor Frank Grillo during a recent interview. The director had sent him my review of the film and he was very appreciative, and happy he could thank me face to face. We also talked about Geezer Teasers, what makes Long Gone Heroes so special, and his excitement about joining James Gunn‘s DC film universe. It was a great chat and shows what a good dude Grillo is. So make sure to check out Long Gone Heroes as well as his appearance is Rick Flagg Sr in the DCU.

Long Gone Heroes plot: Gunner, a special forces soldier who has witnessed the darkest side of country and combat, is forced back into the field of battle to save his niece, who is being held in South America. As the fight intensifies, Gunner and his team discover that her disappearance is part of a corrupt private operation that hits way too close to home. Acclaimed actors Andy Garcia, Melissa Leo, Josh Hutcherson, and Frank Grillo star in a nonstop action-thriller that will leave you breathless.

LONG GONE HEROES IS IN THEATERS, ON DEMAND, AND DIGITAL ON SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2024.