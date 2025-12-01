Come to Fraggle Rock for the new Christmas special from Apple TV — The First Snow of Fraggle Rock

Apple TV is currently your destination for nostalgic viewing of Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials. They would also bring back the beloved Jim Henson show, Fraggle Rock. Soon, the platform will also bring you back to that magic underground world where you can celebrate the holidays with a new adventure, The First Snow of Fraggle Rock. The new special is set to start streaming on Friday, December 5. The First Snow of Fraggle Rock will also feature a special cameo appearance by musical artist and internet sensation Lele Pons that includes a duet of the classic, beloved “Fraggle Rock” song “Our Melody” with Gobo, along with two other holiday numbers.

Apple TV has just released the charming new trailer, which you can view above.

The official synopsis from Apple reads,

“The Fraggles eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings, but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo can’t write the yearly holiday song everyone is expecting, the season is thrown off course. For the first time ever, Gobo journeys to the human world — or, as the Fraggles refer to it: Outer Space — to find some unexpected musical inspiration. And in another first, back at the Gorgs’ castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the arrival of a new baby Gorg joining the family. This holiday season, the Fraggles and Gorgs learn that beautiful moments aren’t always perfect — but they can be as unique and memorable as snowflakes.”

The press release also includes the info:

From the team behind the Emmy Award-winning series “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” The Jim Henson Company’s “The First Snow of Fraggle Rock” is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is written by Fusfeld and Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, co-produced by Tim O’Brien and directed by Jon Rosenbaum.

Two years ago, we got to visit the set of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. During our visit, we saw live displays of how the talented performers create the magic. When we arrived, EP John Tartaglia led us humans through the adventure. The afternoon began with the “Fabrication Room,” where we looked at the creation of Fraggles. Scott Johnson and Alex “Jurgen” Ferguson gave us insight into how complex of a job it was to bring the Fraggles to life. And yes, we could see these beautiful creatures up close and personal. As a long-time muppet fan, it makes me happy to see the imaginative world from its early stages.



Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.