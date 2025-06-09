Mike Flanagan reveals how his Carrie series came about; Stephen King’s first response was “Leave her alone.”

Carrie, the subject of author Stephen King’s first published novel and one of the greatest female icons in the horror genre, is coming back – and this time Mike Flanagan is the one taking her to prom. It was announced last October that Flanagan was working with King to turn the story of Carrie into an eight episode series that will be released through Amazon’s Prime Video service. Flanagan is executive producing the series with Trevor Macy. Deadline noted at the time, “They’re opening a writer’s room, so this one’s happening quickly.” Since then, the show received the official greenlight from Prime Video and has been assembling its cast. Now, during an interview with Variety, Flanagan has revealed how the series came about – and that King wasn’t into the idea at first.

Published in 1974, King’s novel Carrie served as the inspiration for the classic 1976 film directed by Brian De Palma. The concept then sat dormant for a couple of decades, until the sequel The Rage: Carrie 2 came along in 1999. That was quickly followed by a made-for-TV Carrie remake in 2002, and then Carrie got a big screen remake in 2013. The character was played by Sissy Spacek in ’76, Angela Bettis in ’02, and Chloe Grace Moretz in ’13. Back in 2019, it was rumored that a limited series adaptation was in development at FX, but that project (if it existed) didn’t go anywhere.

King’s novel has the following description: Unpopular at school and subjected to her mother’s religious fanaticism at home, Carrie White does not have it easy. But while she may be picked on by her classmates, she has a gift she’s kept secret since she was a little girl: she can move things with her mind. Doors lock. Candles fall. Her ability has been both a power and a problem. And when she finds herself the recipient of a sudden act of kindness, Carrie feels like she’s finally been given a chance to be normal. She hopes that the nightmare of her classmates’ vicious taunts is over . . . but an unexpected and cruel prank turns her gift into a weapon of horror so destructive that the town may never recover. Here’s the logline for Flanagan’s series: A bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.

Speaking with Variety, Flanagan said, “ We’re doing the Carrie series right now, and that was one where the conversation started when Amazon proposed the show. I initially thought, ‘Why? it’s been done.’ And then I found an answer to that question, and it made me very excited. But when I went to Steve, his answer was ‘Why?’ His first response was, ‘Leave her alone. She’s been through enough.’ But it’s that thing where the more information I could share, and sending him the bible and the plan for the show, he could see the thing we were trying to do that was new. Then he said, ‘Ohh, now I’m interested, just as a fan. I’m excited to see where this goes.’ Once he said yes, then we were off, because if Steve had said no, I wouldn’t do it. So the relationship has evolved, but he’s always remained incredibly respectful of separating the book and the movie. … The thing I would say is the original story is half a century old and it’s wonderful. Its themes were about youth and bullying and the consequences of that. I believe that in today’s modern world, the power of what it means to be a bully, the breadth of that and the impact of bullying, have changed a lot. The central tenets are still the same, but it’s about much more than Carrie White. I can’t really talk about what we’re doing, I can only really talk about what we’re not doing. We’re not retelling the story as it’s been told, and we’re not making a show about telekinesis. It’s in there, but that’s not what it’s about. There’s a version of it where Carrie White carries a tragic superhero origin story that goes horribly wrong. I feel like they’ve done that, too. So we’re focused way more on the destruction of a community through these very modern tools. What happens in a world where the internet has created an environment of perceived anonymity? Carrie White in the locker room in every iteration is a horrifying scene. Carrie White in the locker room when people have phones in their hands is a whole different thing. “

Flanagan’s Carrie series is set to star Summer H. Howell of Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky as Carrie, Siena Agudong (The 4:30 Movie) as Sue Snell, Matthew Lillard (Scream) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie’s mom, Margaret White; Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin, Alison Thornton (Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan’s Crossing) as Tommy.

Are you looking forward to Mike Flanagan’s Carrie series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.