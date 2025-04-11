Lost’s Josh Holloway to star in an adaptation of Louis L’Amour’s Western novel Flint

Lost’s Josh Holloway is ready to treat crowds to multiple projects as he prepares to go West for an adaptation of Louis L’Amour’s novel Flint. Cameras spin up later this year in New Mexico on the newly-announced film written and directed by Ryan Whitaker, which finds Holloway leading the Western as James Kettleman, “a ruthless East Coast businessman,” who, according to Deadline‘s exclusive report, “returns to the unforgiving New Mexico frontier, adopts the name Flint, which belonged to the notorious killer who raised him. As he becomes entangled in a violent range war, his encounters with a strong-willed rancher, Nancy Kennigan, challenge him to reconsider the legacy he wants to leave behind.”

In addition to taking the lead role for Flint, Holloway is producing the project alongside Ken Carpenter (Surprised by Oxford, Run the Race), Mark Pentecost (The Mulligan), Jerilyn Esquibel (Jesus Revolution, I Still Believe), and Beau L’Amour, the son of Louis L’Amour.

“The story of Flint is one I’ve wanted to tell for years,” said Holloway, who, besides Beau L’Amour, has been eyeing the story for nearly 20 years. “To play this incredible role and help bring it to the screen as a producer makes this project even more special. It’ll be a new challenge, but one I am all in on.”

Most people know Josh Holloway as James ‘Sawyer’ Ford from ABC’s cultural phenomenon Lost. Beyond Lost, Holloway has featured in films like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Paranoia, Sabotage, and more. His television credits extend beyond Lost, with shows like Intelligence, Blackout, and Yellowstone. He even appears on an episode of Yo Gabba Gabba! Holloway’s next significant project is HBO/Max’s Southwest period drama Duster. Duster stars Rachel Hilson as Nina, the first Black FBI agent, who, in 1972, travels to the Southwest and gains a getaway driver, played by Josh Holloway. Together, the duo aims to take down a crime syndicate that is taking root in the area. Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson also star.

Louis L’Amour is a big name in Western literary fiction, with over 100 books and 250 short stories that have sold more than 320 million copies worldwide. It’s easy to see why Holloway would want to bring the prolific author’s work to screens.

