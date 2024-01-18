Fountain of Youth: Domhnall Gleeson to embark on an epic quest for Guy Ritchie’s film at Apple

The cast of Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth is getting more prominent as Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time, Peter Rabbit) joins John Krasinski and Natalie Portman for the upcoming feature from Apple and Skydance Media. Scream VI writer James Vanderbilt pens this mythological project. It involves “two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives…and possibly lead to immortality.” Apple, Skydance Media, Vinson Films, and Project X Entertainment will produce the movie. The script was a high priority at Skydance since they received Vanderbilt’s screenplay. It reportedly “blew execs away.” The production company was waiting for the right creative package to come along.

According to Deadline, “Hailing from a first-look partnership between Apple and Skydance Media, Fountain of Youth will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Tripp Vinson will produce through his Vinson Films as will Project X Entertainment with Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein producing for the company. Ritchie & Ivan Atkinson, and Jake Myers are also producing with Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella) serving as executive producers.”

Gleeson recently starred in the FX limited series The Patient. The limited series focuses on a psychotherapist (Steve Carell) who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) who demands he help him curb his homicidal urges. Gleeson also appears in the HBO Max mini-series White House Plumbers alongside Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, and Lena Headey. The five-part series tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect.

Meanwhile, Gleeson stars in director Michael Pearce’s Echo Valley, a thriller starring Sidney Sweeney and Julianne Moore. Echo Valley is in post-production and follows Kate (Moore), a woman dealing with a personal tragedy while owning and training horses in Echo Valley, an isolated and picturesque place. When her daughter Claire (Sweeney) arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling, and covered in someone else’s blood.

Are you excited to learn more about Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth? Would you want to live forever? Feel free to let us know in the comments.