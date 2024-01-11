Fountain of Youth: John Krasinski and Natalie Portman search for immortality in Guy Ritchie’s next film

Guy Ritchie is exploring newer territory in more ways than one. The British director, who is known for his gritty gangster comedies, dabbled in adventure movies in the past with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Aladdin. He’s recently trying his hand at a couple of war-themed films with the Jake Gyllenhaal drama The Covenant. Plus, he’s currently involved with a historical war drama starring Henry Cavill titled The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which also stars Gyllenhaal, as well as Eiza Gonzalez.

Deadline now reports that John Krasinski and Natalie Portman will be attached to his newest film, Fountain of Youth. This mythological project is penned by Scream VI writer James Vanderbilt. It is said to involve “two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives…and possibly lead to immortality.” The movie will be produced by Apple and Skydance, along with Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment. The script was a high priority at Skydance since they received Vanderbilt’s screenplay, and it reportedly “blew execs away.” The production company was just waiting for the right creative package to come along.

According to Deadline, “Hailing from a first-look partnership between Apple and Skydance Media, Fountain of Youth will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Tripp Vinson will produce through his Vinson Films as will Project X Entertainment with Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein producing for the company. Ritchie & Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers are also producing with Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella) serving as executive producers.”