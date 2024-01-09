The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Guy Ritchie’s action comedy starring Henry Cavill sets release date

Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, starring Henry Cavill, is set to go off in theater this April.

Stand at attention and prepare yourself for a history lesson because Guy Ritchie’s next film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, comes to theaters on April 19, 2024, courtesy of Lionsgate. Based on the book “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops” by Damien Lewis, Ritchie’s new film project is packed with stars and ready to get rude for an outlandish action-comedy.

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout) leads The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, with Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (Reacher, Titans), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After We Fall, After We Collided, After Ever Happy), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Rabbit Without Ears, Inglorious Basterds), Henry Golding (Snake Eyes, Crazy Rich Asians), and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw, Robin Hood: Men in Tights) also starring as primary cast members.

Here’s the official logline for the upcoming film:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man) and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare presents audiences with an unorthodox look at how thinking outside the box and hiring the correct assembly of people can turn the tide in dangerous and history-changing situations.

Are you excited about Guy Ritchie’s latest action-comedy? Let us know in the comments section below. In the meantime, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for a trailer and let you know when it drops.