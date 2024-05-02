Normal: Bob Odenkirk’s upcoming action film from Ben Wheatley secures international pre-sales

Comedic actor and writer Bob Odenkirk is loading up for his next foray into the action genre. Odenkirk would take many by surprise when he took on a movie like 2021’s Nobody, which gave him the opportunity to perform John Wick-esque action. The film would even be written by John Wick‘s writer, Derek Kolstad. Odenkirk is set to reunite with Kolstad on another action film with Free Fire‘s Ben Wheatley in the director’s seat, titled Normal. Deadline is now reporting that the film has secured distribution sales from all around the world.

The territories that have acquired the film and their respective distributors include the UK (Sky), LATAM/Italy/Portugal/Spain (Vertice), Eastern Europe (M2 Films), France (Metropolitan), Germany (Leonine), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Greece (Spentzos), Turkey (BG Film), Middle East (Grand Entertainment FZCO), India (PVR Pictures), English-speaking Africa (Gravel Road), Benelux (The Searchers), Baltic States (ACME Film), Ukraine (UFD), Israel (United King), Indonesia (PT Prima), Philippines (Pioneer), and South Korea (Pancinema), in addition to Anuvu for airlines.

The film finds Odenkirk playing Ulysses, a lawman “who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff for the small sleepy town Normal after the previous one’s untimely death. When the town’s bank is robbed by an out-of-town couple, Ulysses arrives on the scene to find that the town is hiding much more sinister deep-seated secrets under its surface and everyone – from the bartender to the priest – is in on it. And now Ulysses, who’s up-till-now focused only on running away from the demons of his past, must uncover the full extent of this criminal conspiracy.“

Odenkirk recently conveyed that he was equally impressed with the concept behind Normal as he was with Nobody. “It just had this quality to it I don’t think I’ve seen in an action movie in forever. I’m going to call it suspense mystery,” he said. “You could argue that the Bourne films, especially the early ones, have that element, where he’s trying to explore and solve a mystery, the mystery of his own past. There’s that sort of dimension in this story, something that Derek expanded on, which I think was the reason Ben Wheatley came on board.”