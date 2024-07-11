Bob Odenkirk explains why he lost out on The Office

Bob Odenkirk was up for Michael Scott on The Office but says his style of humor wouldn’t have worked on the show.

Domo arigato, Mr. Bob O. We all know Steve Carell as Michael Scott, but before he landed the role of World’s Best Boss at Dunder-Mifflin, several other names were in the running. But one standout is Bob Odenkirk, who had a comedy background to be sure but admits his particular style wouldn’t have fit The Office.

Appearing on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s Office Ladies podcast, Odenkirk explained why he didn’t get the lead role on The Office, which would eventually land Steve Carell six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. “I am, in a strange way, a very earnest person for a person in comedy. I am oddly earnest, and…it’s one of the reasons I think Steve Carell is a better, you know — is the one who got the role.” He added that Carell has a leg up – hopefully not on a George Foreman Grill – on comedy in general. “There were other parts that I think I was up for that Steve got, and it’s because he’s better at being genuinely fun. I think I bring with me a little bit too much earnest seriousness, and it’s just kinda there. And there’s nothing I can do about it except play other roles where it’s helpful to have that. And, you know, you just don’t believe me as a purely light character.”

The Office may not have been for him but, of course, Bob Odenkirk did get his start in other incredible comedies, writing for Saturday Night Live and the underrated Chris Elliott sitcom Get a Life. He, too, would go on to write for Ben Stiller and Conan O’Brien before launching Mr. Show with David Cross. But most people now probably know him for his dramatic work nowadays, especially as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk would eventually find his place on The Office in the final season, turning up, interestingly enough, as a virtual clone of Michael Scott in “Moving On.” While an intentional riff on Scott, the guest appearance did also serve as a reminder that no one could have done the role like Steve Carell.

How do you think Bob Odenkirk would have done in the Michael Scott role on The Office? What is your favorite comedic contribution from the actor/writer?