Nobody 2 expected to start filming this summer

Bob Odenkirk is back for Nobody 2, and the action sequel is expected to start filming in just a couple of months

A few months ago, producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick confirmed that Universal is really invested in building the films Nobody and Violent Night out into franchises – so Nobody 2 and Violent Night 2 are both heading toward production. It was even suggested that Nobody 2 could start filming by the end of the year… and now the folks at Collider have learned that, if everything works out with the scheduling, the production start date could be just two months away! They hear that Nobody 2 is currently expected to start filming in August and wrap in October.

McCormick previously told Collider, “ We are planning on returns to those universes. Hopefully, honestly, even potentially end of this year for Nobody 2 and, beginning of next year for Violent Night 2, if we can find time in everybody’s busy schedules. But the development’s going super well and everybody’s really, really excited about moving those worlds forward. … (Scripts are) being written. We’re well into a couple of drafts and things are going super well, but there’s still a little work to do. “

Directed by Ilya Naishuller from a screenplay by Derek Kolstad, Nobody starred Bob Odenkirk as as Hutch Mansell, an unassuming family man who cowers and folds during a home invasion. His post-traumatic shame disorder reignites a long-cooled fire within, and he summons a secret lethal skill set for a revenge mission, only to see it backfire spectacularly and put his family in greater jeopardy.

Odenkirk was joined in the cast by Connie Nielsen, Aleksey Serebryakov, RZA, and Christopher Lloyd.

There’s no word on what the story of Nobody 2 might be, but Collider has heard that Odenkirk and Nielsen are both officially on board to reprise their roles from the first film. Which is an important step, as you couldn’t (or definitely shouldn’t) have a Nobody sequel without Odenkirk in the lead as Hutch. Kolstad has returned to write the script for the sequel.

Are you a fan of Nobody, and are you glad to hear that Nobody 2 is expected to start filming very soon?