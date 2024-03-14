Nobody 2 and Violent Night 2 are heading toward production

Nobody and Violent Night producers say the sequels Nobody 2 and Violent Night 2 are in development and heading toward production

Over the last ten years, former stuntman David Leitch has directed such films as Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, Bullet Train, and the upcoming The Fall Guy. (He also co-directed the first John Wick with franchise mastermind Chad Stahelski, but didn’t take a directing credit on that one.) While he keeps busy directing action films, he also produces them, with two Leitch productions being Nobody and Violent Night, both of which were released by Universal Pictures. Talking to Collider, Leitch and fellow producer Kelly McCormick confirmed that Universal is really invested in building Nobody and Violent Night franchises – so Nobody 2 and Violent Night 2 are both heading toward production!

Directed by Ilya Naishuller from a screenplay by Derek Kolstad, Nobody starred Bob Odenkirk as as Hutch Mansell, an unassuming family man who cowers and folds during a home invasion. His post-traumatic shame disorder reignites a long-cooled fire within, and he summons a secret lethal skill set for a revenge mission, only to see it backfire spectacularly and put his family in greater jeopardy.

Violent Night showed us what happened when a team of elite mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage. But the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. David Harbour played Santa Claus in the film, which was directed by Tommy Wirkola from a script by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller.

McCormick told Collider, “ We are planning on returns to those universes. Hopefully, honestly, even potentially end of this year for Nobody 2 and, beginning of next year for Violent Night 2, if we can find time in everybody’s busy schedules. But the development’s going super well and everybody’s really, really excited about moving those worlds forward. … (Scripts are) being written. We’re well into a couple of drafts and things are going super well, but there’s still a little work to do. “

Are you a fan of Nobody and/or Violent Night? Are you glad to hear that Nobody 2 and Violent Night 2 might be filming at the end of the year / start of next year?