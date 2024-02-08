Bob Odenkirk will be getting back in action for the Ben Wheatley film, Normal

Bob Odenkirk’s career has taken a unique path. Although he started in the comedy world, he would take his already-acclaimed career to new heights when he played Saul Goodman on the immensely popular series, Breaking Bad. And while shows like that and Better Call Saul still played on his comedy strengths, Odenkirk would go for something different when he starred in the action film, Nobody, which came from the writer and stunt crew who brought us John Wick.

According to Deadline, Odenkirk is set to work with Nobody screenwriter Derek Kolstad again on a new project that is going to be helmed by Free Fire and High Rise director Ben Wheatley. The film is titled Normal and “follows Ulysses (Odenkirk), who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff for the small sleepy town Normal after the previous one’s untimely death. When the town’s bank is robbed by an out-of-town couple, Ulysses arrives on the scene to find that the town is hiding much more sinister deep-seated secrets under its surface and everyone – from the bartender to the priest – is in on it. And now Ulysses, who’s up-till-now focused only on running away from the demons of his past, must uncover the full extent of this criminal conspiracy.”