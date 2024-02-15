Bob Odenkirk on “getting his ass handed to him” once more with his latest action movie

After getting in on the action game with Nobody, Bob Odenkirk is ready to “ get his ass handed to him ” once again.

It was announced last week that Bob Odenkirk would be reuniting with Nobdody screenwriter Derek Kolstad for Normal, a new action movie set to be directed by Ben Wheatley (Free Fire). While speaking with THR, Odenkirk explained why he wanted to tackle another action movie.

“ Well, it went pretty well [last time], didn’t it? Derek is the most collaborative screenwriter I’ve ever worked with, ” Odenkirk said. “ His willingness to hear a note from anybody at any point in the process is amazing. He listens to everybody and when he says ‘best idea wins,’ he really means it. I’m going to guess it has to do with his personality, but also from getting beat up for years [in this industry]. Making Nobody was just a great experience, everyone really gave their all on that one, and it turned out so well. I think part of that is we complement each other so well. I think Derek appreciates my observations about a script or a story and I certainly see and respect and love his unbelievable gifts as a writer. “

Odenkirk added that he was equally impressed with the concept behind Normal. “ It just had this quality to it I don’t think I’ve seen in an action movie in forever. I’m going to call it suspense mystery, ” he said. “ You could argue that the Bourne films, especially the early ones, have that element, where he’s trying to explore and solve a mystery, the mystery of his own past. There’s that sort of dimension in this story, something that Derek expanded on, which I think was the reason Ben Wheatley came on board.”

The film finds Odenkirk playing Ulysses, a lawman “ who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff for the small sleepy town Normal after the previous one’s untimely death. When the town’s bank is robbed by an out-of-town couple, Ulysses arrives on the scene to find that the town is hiding much more sinister deep-seated secrets under its surface and everyone – from the bartender to the priest – is in on it. And now Ulysses, who’s up-till-now focused only on running away from the demons of his past, must uncover the full extent of this criminal conspiracy. “