Francis Ford Coppola joins Letterboxd and shares twenty of his favourite movies

Megalopolis director Francis Ford Coppola joins Letterboxd and shares a list of twenty of his favourite movies.

By
Francis Ford Coppola, Letterboxd

Megalopolis director Francis Ford Coppola has joined Letterboxd, the social cataloguing service where members can rate and review films and keep track of what they’ve watched. I’m a little addicted. Coppola has shared a list of twenty films that he would recommend to any cinephile or aspiring filmmaker, which you can check out below.

  • French Cancan (Jean Renoir)
  • The Bad Sleep Well (Akira Kurosawa)
  • The Bitter Tea of General Yen (Frank Capra)
  • Shanghai Express (Josef von Sternberg)
  • The Awful Truth (Leo McCarey)
  • The Ladies Man (Jerry Lewis)
  • The Burmese Harp (Kon Ichikawa)
  • Tokyo Story (Yasujirō Ozu)
  • The Last Laugh (F.W. Murnau)
  • The Blue Angel (Josef von Sternberg)
  • Splendor in the Grass (Elia Kazan)
  • Punch Drunk Love (Paul Thomas Anderson)
  • Empire of the Sun (Steven Spielberg)
  • Sunrise (F.W. Murnau)
  • Joyless Street (G.W. Pabst)
  • A Place in the Sun (George Stevens)
  • The King of Comedy (Martin Scorsese)
  • After Hours (Margin Scorsese)
  • Ashes and Diamonds (Andrzej Wajda)
  • Invitation to the Dance (Gene Kelly)

Here is list of films that I enjoy and recommend to any fan of cinema or aspiring filmmaker,” Coppola wrote in his introduction to the Letterboxd list. “This list is NOT complete as there are so many – the list is exhausting and goes on and on. I am thankful to Letterboxd for providing such a platform for me to share these meaningful films, show appreciation to the pictures that inspired me!” How many of these Coppola recommended films have you seen?

Related
Francis Ford Coppola says you “can’t put a label” on Megalopolis

A new trailer for Megalopolis was released last week, but it was pulled just hours later when it became apparent that the quotes from negative reviews of Coppola’s previous movies, such as The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, had been faked. “Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for Megalopolis,” said a Lionsgate spokesperson. “We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry.

The official synopsis for Megalopolis reads: “Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.” The film is currently slated to hit theaters on September 27th.

Source: Letterboxd
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Deadpool & Wolverine, stunts
Ryan Reynolds praises Deadpool & Wolverine stunt team & urges Academy to add Oscar category for stunts
Francis Ford Coppola, Letterboxd
Francis Ford Coppola joins Letterboxd and shares twenty of his favourite movies
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Thing, set video
The Fantastic Four: First Steps set video reveals our first look at The Thing
Sigourney Weaver, The Mandalorian & Grogu
Sigourney Weaver confirms role in The Mandalorian & Grogu
View All

About the Author

10062 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Francis Ford Coppola News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles