Francis Ford Coppola joins Letterboxd and shares twenty of his favourite movies

Megalopolis director Francis Ford Coppola has joined Letterboxd, the social cataloguing service where members can rate and review films and keep track of what they’ve watched. I’m a little addicted. Coppola has shared a list of twenty films that he would recommend to any cinephile or aspiring filmmaker, which you can check out below.

French Cancan (Jean Renoir)

The Bad Sleep Well (Akira Kurosawa)

The Bitter Tea of General Yen (Frank Capra)

Shanghai Express (Josef von Sternberg)

The Awful Truth (Leo McCarey)

The Ladies Man (Jerry Lewis)

The Burmese Harp (Kon Ichikawa)

Tokyo Story (Yasujirō Ozu)

The Last Laugh (F.W. Murnau)

The Blue Angel (Josef von Sternberg)

Splendor in the Grass (Elia Kazan)

Punch Drunk Love (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Empire of the Sun (Steven Spielberg)

Sunrise (F.W. Murnau)

Joyless Street (G.W. Pabst)

A Place in the Sun (George Stevens)

The King of Comedy (Martin Scorsese)

After Hours (Margin Scorsese)

Ashes and Diamonds (Andrzej Wajda)

Invitation to the Dance (Gene Kelly)

“ Here is list of films that I enjoy and recommend to any fan of cinema or aspiring filmmaker, ” Coppola wrote in his introduction to the Letterboxd list. “ This list is NOT complete as there are so many – the list is exhausting and goes on and on. I am thankful to Letterboxd for providing such a platform for me to share these meaningful films, show appreciation to the pictures that inspired me! ” How many of these Coppola recommended films have you seen?

A new trailer for Megalopolis was released last week, but it was pulled just hours later when it became apparent that the quotes from negative reviews of Coppola’s previous movies, such as The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, had been faked. “ Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for Megalopolis, ” said a Lionsgate spokesperson. “ We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry. “