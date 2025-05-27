Guillermo del Toro teases Frankenstein trailer coming this Saturday

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is easily one of my most anticipated movies of the year, and we’ll finally get a peek at it as the director teased on Bluesky that the first trailer will arrive on Saturday. The reveal will happen during Netflix Tudum 2025, the streaming giant’s global fan event, which takes place on May 31.

“ This film has been on my mind since I was a child. I’ve been trying to make it for 20-25 years, ” del Toro has said. “ Some people may even think I am a little bit obsessed with Frankenstein. And they probably would be right. Over the decades, the character has fused with my soul in a way that it has become an autobiography. It doesn’t get more personal than this. “

Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Mia Goth as Elizabeth, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Pretorius, and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster.

During a conversation at the Cannes Film Festival with composer Alexandre Desplat, del Toro said Frankenstein is an “ incredible emotional movie ” rather than a horror movie. “ Somebody asked me the other day, does it have really scary scenes? ” he said. “ For the first time, I considered that. It’s an emotional story for me. It’s as personal as anything. I’m asking a question about being a father, being a son… I’m not doing a horror movie — ever. I’m not trying to do that. “

Netflix screened the first footage from the film earlier this year during the Next on Netflix event in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the footage wasn’t released online, but it was described as “ lush, ” “ operatic, ” and “ grisly, ” which sounds pretty damn perfect to me. Guillermo del Toro has been talking about this one for decades, and for a long time, it seemed like he wouldn’t get the chance to make it, but thankfully, we’re just a few short months away from seeing the movie for ourselves. Frankenstein is currently set to premiere on Netflix this November.

Be sure to check back on JoBlo this Saturday for the Frankenstein trailer, which I’m keeping my fingers crossed will be released for all to enjoy.