Frankie Freako: Steven Kostanski’s tribute to Gremlins 2 and Ghoulies 3 gets a digital release later this month

Manborg, Father’s Day, The Void, Leprechaun Returns, and Psycho Goreman director Steven Kostanski’s horror comedy Frankie Freako , which is said to be a “commemoration of various practical FX-led projects including Gremlins 2: The New Batch and Ghoulies Go to College,” was given a limited theatrical release earlier this month, and now our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned when we’re going to be able to watch this movie in the comfort of our own homes! They report that Frankie Freako will be getting a digital release on October 25th, with a Scream Factory Blu-ray release to follow on November 5th. The digital release is available for pre-order through Amazon at THIS LINK, while Blu-ray copies can be pre-ordered HERE.

The story of Frankie Freako follows Conor Sweeney (The Editor) as a workaholic yuppie with a dilemma: no one in his life respects him! Not his boss, not his coworkers, not even his wife Kristina, who thinks he’s an uptight “square”! Conor sees no way out of this existential rut until one night channel-surfing he catches a bizarre ad for a party hotline hosted by a strange dancing goblin: Frankie Freako. Conor is entranced by Frankie’s promises of wild and freaky adventures, just a phone call away – could this be the recipe to spice up his flavorless life? Home alone for the weekend, Conor works up the courage to dial the number for the Frankie Freako hotline. As soon as the call connects, it unleashes chaos into his white-collar world, releasing Frankie and his troublemaker friends from their dimensional prison. It’s a race against time as Conor must defeat the rambunctious ruffians and clean up their trail of destruction before Kristina returns from her trip, all while going on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

Sweeney is joined in the cast by Adam Brooks (The Return) and Kristy Wordsworth (The Spy Who Never Dies).

The film comes to Blu-ray with the following special features: – Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Steven Kostanski, Actor Conor Sweeney, and Cinematographer Pierce Derks – Fasten Your Freakbelts: Behind the Scenes of Frankie Freako – Conor & Frankie: A Conversation Between Actors – Frankie Freako’s Funtime Phone Commercial – Antique Connoisseurs Segments – Trailer

