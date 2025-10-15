Freddy’s Nightmares returns to Tubi! All 44 episodes are available to stream

So, you’ve seen every film in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise – but have you seen every episode of the anthology TV series Freddy’s Nightmares ? There’s still no word on when or if the short-lived show will ever get a DVD or Blu-ray release, but its 44 episodes have been bouncing around streaming services in recent years. It was on Screambox, then it was on Tubi, then it disappeared from both – but now, it’s back on Tubi and ready to be streamed! You can check it out at THIS LINK.

Freddy’s Nightmares ran for two seasons, from 1988 to 1990. Robert Englund appeared in full Freddy Krueger mode in every episode of the show, in which Freddy, the dream serial killer, hosts an anthology of stories set in Springwood.

Directors who contributed to Freddy’s Nightmares include Tobe Hooper, Mick Garris, Tom McLoughlin, Ken Wiederhorn, William Malone, Gilbert Adler, and Dwight H. Little, and one of the most notable cast members to show up along the way was Brad Pitt, earning one of his earliest screen credits. Hooper directed the pilot episode, No More Mr. Nice Guy, which serves as a prequel to the Elm Street film series.

Want an episode guide to consult while you make your way through the series? Author Geoff Turner, filmmaker Henrique Couto, and Couto’s frequent collaborator David Denoyer have you covered, as they recently teamed up to put together a book called Welcome to Primetime: The Unofficial Freddy’s Nightmare Companion. It features breakdowns of each episode in the series, interviews with the show’s creators and a selected history of the bizarre world of horror anthology television. Copies are available for purchase on Amazon.

I have fond memories of watching this show as a very young kid, back when it was first airing. I definitely didn’t see all 44 episodes then, though, and I haven’t caught up with all of them in the decades since, so I should fill in the Freddy’s Nightmares gap in my Freddy knowledge one of these days.

Will you be watching Freddy’s Nightmares now that it’s back on Tubi? Let us know by leaving a comment below.