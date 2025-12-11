Friday the 13th Part 2 is getting a 4K UHD release for its 45th anniversary

Three years have gone by since Paramount Pictures brought Friday the 13th franchise fans a special treat by giving the original, 1980 classic Friday the 13th a 4K UHD release… and ever since, fans have been waiting patiently for the sequels to get the same treatment. Last year, a 4K UHD release of Friday the 13th Part 2 was included in the Paramount Scares: Volume 2 box set (which also included 4K releases of Breakdown, Orphan: First Kill, and World War Z) – but if you’ve been waiting for a solo release, you don’t have to wait much longer. Friday the 13th Part 2 is getting a solo 4K UHD release on February 3, just in time for the film’s 45th anniversary!

Copes of this release are available for pre-order on Amazon.

Cast and Synopsis

Directed by Steve Miner from a screenplay by Ron Kurz, Friday the 13th Part 2 has the following synopsis (taken from the back of the VHS box): Just when you thought it was safe to go back to camp… here’s even more heart-pounding terror. Five years after the horrible bloodbath at Camp Crystal Lake, all that remains is the legend of Jason Voorhees and his demented mother, who had murdered seven camp counselors. At a nearby summer camp, the new counselors are unconcerned about the warnings to stay away from the infamous site. Carefree, the young people roam the area, not sensing the ominous lurking presence. One by one, they are attacked and brutally slaughtered. Suspense and screams abound in this compelling chiller.

The film stars Amy Steel, John Furey, Stu Charno, Lauren-Marie Taylor, Marta Kober, Tom McBride, Bill Randolph, Kirsten Baker, Russell Todd, Walt Gorney, Jack Marks, Cliff Cudney, Adrienne King, Warrington Gillette, and Steve Dash, with a cameo by Betsy Palmer.

Special Features

Friday the 13th Part 2 comes to 4K UHD with the following special features, which will be familiar to fans who have bought previous editions of these movies:

Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part II

Inside Crystal Lake Memories

Friday’s Legacy: Horror Conventions

Jason Forever

Original Theatrical Trailer

