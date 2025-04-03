Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back when he squares up against Carrie-Anne Moss for FUBAR Season 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss prove it takes two to tango in the first images for FUBAR 2.

Netflix’s FUBAR is making double trouble for its second season by adding Carrie-Anne Moss (Jessica Jones, The Matrix) to the cast. Created by Nick Santora, FUBAR shows what happens when a father and daughter discover their relationship is a lie and they are each CIA operatives. As the two join forces, the series depicts themes of family dynamics with humor, action, and spies. Today’s FUBAR update includes the first photos of Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss, who joins the Terminator actor for Season 2.

Netflix’s FUBAR offers a hilarious look at Schwarzenegger – who is 77 years old – getting back to his action roots. While Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) does most of the heavy lifting in the hand-to-hand department, Arnold still displays his chops while dispatching goons like a pro. There’s also plenty of humor throughout the series, with the daddy/daughter duo bickering about poor life choices and co-workers razzing Schwarzenegger about his relationship aspirations.

FUBAR Season 2 comes to Netflix on June 12, 2025.

Here’s the official synopsis for FUBAR Season 2 courtesy of Netflix:

“Luke Brunner is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission to save another operative – who just so happened to be his daughter – he’s back and face-to-face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world…if she doesn’t destroy his life first.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, and Scott Thompson make up the lead cast.

When the first season of FUBAR arrived in 2023, it quickly climbed the Netflix Top 10 most-viewed TV titles chart for English language titles. How well did it do? FUBAR debuted with 88.94 million hours viewed in its first four days! I’m guessing FUBAR Season 2 will be an even bigger hit with Carrie-Anne Moss joining the cast. You can check out a gallery of first-look images from FUBAR Season 2 below: