Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Fubar cancelled by Netflix after two seasons

Deadline reports that Netflix has cancelled Fubar after just two seasons. The action/comedy series starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Bremmer, a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job. Unfortunately, the cancellation isn’t a big surprise, as the second season came and went with minimal impact, with the show barely occupying the last spot in Netflix’s Top 10 in its first week.

The second season saw Carrie-Anne Moss join the cast as Greta Nelso, a former East German spy who has a passionate history with Schwarzenegger’s character. The show also starred Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Luke’s daughter and a fellow CIA operative. The rest of the cast includes Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, and Scott Thompson.

Surprisingly, Fubar is one of just a few shows that Netflix has cancelled this year, with The Recruit, Pulse, and The Residence previously getting the axe.

Our own Alex Maidy likely isn’t shocked by the news, who wrote that the show “ should and could be so much better ” in his review. “ There is a fun concept buried in this series that deserves a chance to shine, and that would take a higher budget and better writers than what we have here, ” he wrote. “ I chuckled here and there through the second season of FUBAR, but more due to Fortune Feimster’s delivery than anything else. Like season one, FUBAR will be a streaming hit right out of the gate and be easily forgotten. I would not be sad to see this be the end of the road for FUBAR, but I will remain hopeful that if a season three comes our way, it will softly reboot itself into a better show. ” Sadly, it seems that won’t happen. You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review of the second season of Fubar right here.

How do you feel about Fubar getting cancelled by Netflix?