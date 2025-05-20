Arnold Schwarzenegger tangos with Carrie-Anne Moss in the trailer for the second season of FUBAR

Schwarzenegger returns to action with his daughter-in-arms, played by Monica Barbaro, following her nomination in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, in the second season of Netflix’s action comedy FUBAR. Created by Nick Santora, FUBAR shows what happens when a father and daughter discover their relationship is a lie and they are each CIA operatives. As the two join forces, the series depicts themes of family dynamics with humor, action, and spies. The streamer has just unveiled the trailer for season 2.

This time, it’s Trinity vs The Terminator (or perhaps John Matrix) as Carrie-Anne Moss joins the show as the new baddie. The two engage in what could be a callback to the tango scene in True Lies (Tom Arnold and Schwarzenegger would even reunite in the show). Here’s the official synopsis for FUBAR Season 2 courtesy of Netflix: “Luke Brunner is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission to save another operative – who just so happened to be his daughter – he’s back and face-to-face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world…if she doesn’t destroy his life first.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, and Scott Thompson make up the lead cast.

When the first season of FUBAR arrived in 2023, it quickly climbed the Netflix Top 10 most-viewed TV titles chart for English-language titles. FUBAR debuted with 88.94 million hours viewed in its first four days.

Arnold continues to show how strong he is as he returns to the show after revealing last year that he now has a pacemaker. The action icon explained on his Arnold’s Pump Club podcast, “Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker. First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda. Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery.“

FUBAR Season 2 comes to Netflix on June 12.





