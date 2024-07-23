Season 2 of Charles Band’s Full Moon Freakshow podcast features guests Tim Thomerson, Roger Avary, George Wendt, & more

Back in 2022, Charles Band, founder of the legendary company Full Moon, launched a podcast called Charles Band’s Full Moon Freakshow , where he talked to guests like John Carpenter, Bill Moseley, Tom Savini, Kane Hodder, Cassandra Peterson (a.k.a. Elvira), Barbara Crampton, Joe Bob Briggs, Joe Dante, Eli Roth, Rob Zombie, and more. Season 2 of Charles Band’s Full Moon Freakshow exclusively premiered for Full Moon Universe Patreon subscribers earlier this year, but now it’s ready to roll out on the Full Moon Features streaming service, Spotify, Apple, “and every other platform that you consume awesome podcast entertainment on!” The first episode was unveiled today, and since it was released on the Full Moon YouTube channel as well, I have it embedded at the bottom of this article. The guests on this first episode are Pulp Fiction co-writer / The Rules of Attraction director Roger Avary and his daughter / producer Gala Avary, the co-hosts of Quentin Tarantino’s Video Archives podcast.

The show has the following description: Join trailblazing producer, director, best-selling author and B-movie mogul Charles Band as he invites you into his weird world. Every week, Charlie sits down in the epicenter of the Full Moon universe in Hollywood, telling true tales from the front lines of strange cinema and welcoming a cavalcade of his favorite famous humans to share space and spill all! It’s the ULTIMATE pop culture sideshow; a funny, fascinating, insightful and often jaw-dropping exercise in un-PC fringe film culture banter, with one of genre film’s most iconic and enduring personalities serving as your ringmaster!

Other season 2 guests include Dee Wallace, William Forsythe, William Katt, Tim Thomerson, George Wendt, and Barbara Steele. Following the release of the first episode, Full Moon will continue to release episodes of Charles Band’s Full Moon Freakshow every week, giving us the chance to watch and/or listen to “hilarious and revealing interviews recorded at both the FM offices and on the road at conventions across America. You won’t want to miss a single episode!”

Charles Band is a fun interviewer and he lands a great line-up of guests for the show, so Charles Band’s Full Moon Freakshow is definitely worth checking out every week.

