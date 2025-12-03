Full Moon launches a poll to let fans choose their next ten productions

Filmmaker Charles Band has a career that stretches back into the 1970s, and over the decades he has brought more than four hundred genre movies into the world. He’s best known for launching the company Full Moon, which got its start with the classic Puppet Master back in 1989. All these years later, Full Moon is still going strong – and it looks like 2026 is going to be a great year for the company. They have just launched a poll that will allow fans to choose their next ten productions!

The poll can be found at THIS LINK. Here’s the information: Full Moon screams into 2026 with an impressive slate of wild, untamed new horror and dark fantasy feature films! Bloodthirsty fiends, damsels in distress, high concepts and hideous creatures are all over every inch of these new in-development movies and we want YOU to choose which TEN of these perverse pictures we are going to make this year! Check out the teaser art for the slate and VOTE! The top-ten most popular titles will go to camera starting NEXT MONTH in Cleveland, LA and Italy! Get ready for an INSANE year of BERSERK new movies from FULL MOON!

The teaser art can be seen below and offers fourteen different projects to choose from. Full Moon fans might recognize some of these titles as potential projects we’ve heard about before, while others are new possibilities. Here’s the lineup: Models vs. Werewolves, Svengali 2026, The Grim Rapper, The Cyber Bride, Sirens of Seduction, The Haunting of Eleanor, Lost Girl’s Private Diary, Dungeon Dolls, Robotica, Buried Secrets, Catacombs of Horror, Terror Express, The Haunted Heads of Doctor Decapto, and Subhuman. The plan is for Full Moon to make ten of these movies in 2026, while the other four will have to wait for another year. But which ten will be made? That’s up to you!

As Band says in the video embedded above, you don’t have to choose ten movies to participate in the poll. If you pick less, your vote will still be accepted – and everyone who participates in the poll will get a $10 gift certificate to use at the Full Moon shop website. Band also mentions which concepts and titles he’s particularly excited about: Buried Secrets, The Grim Rapper, Models vs. Werewolves, and Sirens of Seduction (which would give him the chance to make a new “shrunken heads” movie). Here’s further information on each project:

Models vs. Werewolves: Five young models go to an AirBnb in the woods for a full moon that comes once every five hundred years. What starts off as the perfect girl’s trip quickly becomes a nightmare as a pack of ancient werewolves are awoken by the new moon…

Svengali 2026: When Ellen and Dawn arrive in Italy in search of Ellen’s sister Katherine, they wind up in the looming, gothic home of Ivan, a doctor who has broken Katherine’s will and controls her completely. The women are then put to a series of increasingly erotic tests, forced to pleasure Ivan and each other, with Katherine’s body and soul hanging in the balance!

The Grim Rapper: When a greedy record executive uses AI to resurrect a murdered hip-hop legend, the rapper’s vengeful spirit returns with a cursed boom box, trapping a grieving lover and her friends inside a recording studio where the dead hunt the living one beat at a time.

The Cyber Bride: Jane Kendall is a brilliant young scientist who’s obsessed with her latest invention — a seven-foot tall humanoid robot with super-human strength, speed, and intelligence — and near-human emotions. Unfortunately, Jane has failed to realize that her unstoppable creation has become obsessed as well — with her.

Sirens of Seduction: For a price, one can approach the mysterious Professor Grantham, who has spent a lifetime crafting his demonic Sirens — beautiful female heads carved from alabaster, ruby, and crystal and draped in silk. Whisper the proper words into their tiny ears and they will fly, sing, kiss — and kill.

The Haunting of Eleanor: A painter rents a coastal castle for inspiration but soon discovers a hot Victorian ghost couple wants her to complete their love triangle. Sounds fun until the jealousy kicks in. They seduce her into their games, but as the haunting gets more intense and blood spills, she realizes choosing one means losing herself forever.

Lost Girl’s Private Diary: A struggling writer finds an old diary written in blood, chronicling a Victorian girl’s supernatural affairs. When she decides to steal the stories for her own novel, she accidentally completes an ancient ritual through the transcription. Now skeletal demons are crawling into her world, demanding payment in flesh.

Dungeon Dolls: Three beautiful women wake up in a basement dungeon, finding themselves dressed like life-sized dolls. An insane gamekeeper in a mask makes the scene, challenging the girls to escape his “Toy Box” escape room through a series of terrifying tasks that indulge his twisted perversions.

Robotica: Two security guards working the midnight shift in an adult toy company find themselves the target of a half-dismantled and severely malfunctioning female sex doll prototype named Robotica.

Buried Secrets: The Lost Catacombs of Bomarzo are rumored to hold a fortune in jewels for anyone brave enough to dig them up. When a daring (or maybe foolhardy) group of young Adventurers dare to unearth the hidden graves they manage to find the treasure — but also awaken a buried demon who’s looking for blood — and for someone to take his place in the darkness.

Catacombs of Horror: In a remote Italian village, a young traveler falls for a charming local, only to discover that the catacombs beneath his family’s estate hide an ancient creature the villagers have secretly appeased with unsuspecting tourists for generations — and she’s been marked as its next offering. Worse still, the man she’s been sharing a bed with is its devoted high priest.

Terror Express: A murder-mystery bachelorette party aboard a luxury train takes a wicked turn when the bridesmaids open an antique puzzle box, unleashing three seductive incubi who charm their way into the ladies’ sleeper cars, secretly plotting to drain their life force and become mortal once again.

The Haunted Heads of Doctor Decapto: A disgraced medical researcher has been hired to assist a mysterious Doctor who lives in a remote forgotten mansion in the wilderness. The Elderly Doctor DeCapto has devoted his life to a bizarre experiment — he shows his new assistant his collection of human heads — heads which are somehow still alive and aware — and also eternally young. Yes, DeCapto has discovered the secret of eternal youth, but, alas, it’s a very limited “secret,” as it only works on disembodied heads. But surely his new assistant can solve the puzzle. And if not — there’ll be a new head on the shelf…

Subhuman: When telepath Kyle jumps into the mind of something that looks like a woman but is not quite human, the female fiend imprisons Kyle in his apartment and subjects him to physical and mental tortures. The only hope for help comes from his neighbor Heather, and with her at his side, Kyle must come face to face with his own twisted impulses if he hopes to defeat the ageless, evil woman… the SUBHUMAN!

Band will be directing some of these movies himself. Those where he’s not at the helm will be made by trusted collaborators like William Butler (Gingerdead Man sequels, Demonic Toys follow-ups), Chris Alexander (Necropolis: Legion, Parasite Lady), and Brooks Davis (The Gingerweed Man, Bring Her to Me).

I have been a dedicated Full Moon fan almost since the start and I’m always eager to hear their latest plans, so I will definitely be voting in this poll. Will you? Take a look at the 2026 lineup teaser art, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

The hardest part for me is clicking “No” on any of these, because I would gladly watch every single one of them.