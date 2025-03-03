Gator Creek: alligator horror movie from 47 Meters Down producers gets a March release

About two years ago, we heard that producers Mark Lane and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions, who freaked out movie-goers with the shark thrillers 47 Meters Down and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, as well as the survival thriller Fall, were teaming up with Gavin Mehrtens and Ashley Holberry of Cowboy Cosmonaut for a new “nature run amok thriller,” a killer alligator movie that was, at the time, called The Bayou. That project has since been retitled Gator Creek and it’s set to be released through the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube Movies, Sky Store, BT Store, and Microsoft Store on March 24th. A trailer recently dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Mehrtens wrote the screenplay for Gator Creek, working from a story by Holberry. That story crash-lands a group of friends in the water-logged, inhospitable Louisiana swamplands where they’re hunted by a fearsome, primordial apex predator. Here’s the full synopsis: Vacation turns to disaster when Houston graduate Kyle and her friends survive a plane crash in the desolate Louisiana Bayou, only to discover there’s something infinitely more dangerous lurking in the shallows…a pack of primordial, highly-evolved American alligators. Apex predators and perfectly adapted to their native habitat, the gators have zeroed in on Kyle and the survivors – pure killing machines 150 million years in the making. And these gators are living in an environment contaminated by illegal chemicals pumped into their ecosystem. They’re bigger, smarter, faster, meaner, and hell-bent on devouring anything that stumbles into their territory…

When the project was first announced, Megan Best (Seance) was attached to star in the film, which had Matthew Ninaber (Death Valley) on board to direct. There was a shake-up since that report, as Gator Creek ended up being directed by Taneli Mustonen (Lake Bodom) and Brad Watson (Hallows Eve), and Best is not in the cast. Instead, the film stars Athena Strates (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Madalena Aragão (El Turco), Elisha Applebaum (Fate: The Winx Saga), Mohammed Mansaray (Rules of the Game), Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong (Professor T), Andonis Anthony (Charismata), Sarah Priddy (Wolf Hall), Isabelle Bonfrer (Pandora), newcomer Flynn Barnard, David Newman (A Discovery of Witches), and Evan Sokol (Next).

What did you think of the trailer for Gator Creek? Will you be watching this movie later in March? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

