James Franco and Vincent Gallo’s Golden State Killer gets picked up by Grindstone Entertainment

Formally titled The Policeman, James Franco and Vincent Gallo‘s serial killer film, now called Golden State Killer, will now be getting domestic distribution thanks to Lionsgate. Deadline is now reporting that the true crime thriller will go on sale this week at Cannes with Lionsgate after their studio partner, Grindstone Entertainment, has picked up the domestic distribution rights. Golden State Killer is currently in the post-production process. However, the film has gone through some controversy last year when it had been scrutinized by the SAG-AFTRA union over complaints of misconduct against Vincent Gallo by multiple female actors.

Producers on the film include Scott Clayton, Jordan Gertner, Barry Brooker, Todd Williams, and Gary A. Hirsch. Gertner was also previously attached as the writer and director. However, Deadline is now saying that it is no longer the case. The description reads, “Written and directed by Vito Brown, the movie has Gallo playing Golden State killer Joseph James DeAngelo, the serial murderer and rapist who began terrorizing California residents all the way back in the 1970s, only being brought to justice in 2018. Franco plays a detective who faces the impossible task of finding the serial killer at the height of his crime spree before he can claim his next victims.”

After many years of lying low (although he did film two more seasons of The Deuce), Franco has re-emerged, with him acting now mostly in European fare, such as the Italian-language film Joe, plus a sequel to the French film Largo Winch, and some U.S indie flicks. In a recent interview with Variety, Franco said he was “grateful to be working.” However, he admitted that several of his wrapped films, including a controversial one where he’s playing Fidel Castro, are stuck in limbo. “I honestly don’t know what’s happening with that release,” he says about the Castro project.