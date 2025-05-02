Horror Movie News

Good Boy: Shudder acquires haunted house movie told from the dog’s perspective

By
Posted 7 hours ago
The Shudder streaming service has picked up the distribution rights to Good Boy, a haunted house story told from the dog's perspectiveThe Shudder streaming service has picked up the distribution rights to Good Boy, a haunted house story told from the dog's perspective

The Shudder streaming service has acquired the U.S, Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand distribution rights to the supernatural thriller Good Boy, a haunted house story with a unique approach: it’s told from the perspective of the family dog!

Directed by Ben Leonberg, who wrote the screenplay with Alex Cannon, Good Boy stars Leonberg’s own dog, Indy, who finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner — and best friend — Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering. Indy’s new world is immediately filled with unease: he senses invisible presences, follows phantom tracks, receives chilling warnings from a ghostly dog, and is haunted by glimpses of the previous resident’s gruesome demise. When a dark influence begins to grip Todd, Indy must fight a malevolence intent on pulling him into the afterlife. The human cast includes Larry Fessenden (Blackout) and Stuart Rudin (The Silence of the Lambs).

Amy Beecroft, the head of Verve Ventures, negotiated the distribution deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Beecroft told Deadline, “We immediately recognized the immense potential of Leonberg’s debut and are thrilled to strike this deal with Shudder.” Emily Gotto, the SVP of Acquisitions and Production for Shudder, represented the streaming service in the deal negotiations. Gotto said, “Ben Leonberg’s debut is a singular experience in perspective-driven horror. Told entirely through the eyes of Indy, a devoted dog whose terror and determination to save his human become our own, the film delivers a haunting and emotional experience that introduces a surprising standout performance from Indy and a strikingly assured first feature from Leonberg.

The Deadline article notes that “Leonberg and his wife Kari Fischer, who also produced the film, adapted their own home and acted as stand ins for three years to accommodate Indy’s production schedule. In all, production with Indy took 400 days and a whole lot of patience, as he is not a trained animal actor. The result, however taxing it may have been to achieve, is an incredibly realistic and haunting portrayal of a dog’s reaction to his house taking on a life of its own.”

As a fan of both horror and dogs, Good Boy sounds very appealing to me. I look forward to watching this movie when it reaches Shudder.

Will you be watching Good Boy on Shudder? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor

Favorite Movies

The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes

Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,312 Articles Published

Latest Shudder News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Havoc
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 13 hours ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.