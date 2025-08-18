Good Boy trailer: haunted house movie is told from the dog’s perspective

Three months ago, we learned that the Shudder streaming service has acquired the U.S, Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand distribution rights to the supernatural thriller Good Boy , a haunted house story with a unique approach: it’s told from the perspective of the family dog! Shudder is teaming up with Independent Film Company to give the film a theatrical release on October 3rd – and in anticipation of that release date, a trailer has dropped online today! You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Ben Leonberg, who wrote the screenplay with Alex Cannon, Good Boy stars Leonberg’s own dog, Indy, who finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner — and best friend — Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering. Indy’s new world is immediately filled with unease: he senses invisible presences, follows phantom tracks, receives chilling warnings from a ghostly dog, and is haunted by glimpses of the previous resident’s gruesome demise. When a dark influence begins to grip Todd, Indy must fight a malevolence intent on pulling him into the afterlife. The human cast includes Larry Fessenden (Blackout) and Stuart Rudin (The Silence of the Lambs). JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray reports that he has met Indy the dog, who proved to be a difficult actor to take a picture with.

Amy Beecroft, the head of Verve Ventures, negotiated the distribution deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Beecroft told Deadline, “ We immediately recognized the immense potential of Leonberg’s debut and are thrilled to strike this deal with Shudder. ” Emily Gotto, the SVP of Acquisitions and Production for Shudder, represented the streaming service in the deal negotiations. Gotto said, “ Ben Leonberg’s debut is a singular experience in perspective-driven horror. Told entirely through the eyes of Indy, a devoted dog whose terror and determination to save his human become our own, the film delivers a haunting and emotional experience that introduces a surprising standout performance from Indy and a strikingly assured first feature from Leonberg. “

The Deadline article noted that “Leonberg and his wife Kari Fischer, who also produced the film, adapted their own home and acted as stand ins for three years to accommodate Indy’s production schedule. In all, production with Indy took 400 days and a whole lot of patience, as he is not a trained animal actor. The result, however taxing it may have been to achieve, is an incredibly realistic and haunting portrayal of a dog’s reaction to his house taking on a life of its own.”

Are you looking forward to Good Boy? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below. The film has been rated PG-13 for terror, bloody images and strong language.