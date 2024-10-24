Good Omens season 3 shelved in favor of a 90 minute send-off episode

The Prime Video series Good Omens covered the events of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter (buy a copy HERE) in the six episode first season – but last year, we got a second season that went beyond the events of the book, and then the show was renewed for a third and final season. Good Omens season 3 ran into trouble when sexual assault allegations were made against Gaiman. Pre-production was paused and we heard that Amazon was having discussions about possible production changes. Now, Deadline reports that they’ve reached a decision on what they’re going to do about Good Omens. The plan to make a full third season has been scrapped, and instead the show will get one 90-minute send-off episode.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant will reprise the roles of “Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley, an unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse.” The one-off TV movie will begin filming in Scotland in early 2025. Sheen had previously said that he was “excited” for what they were going to be doing with season 3, and he promised that the new episodes would be “a satisfying experience for everyone.” Hopefully he’ll be able to say the same about this TV movie.

Gaiman will not be working on the production and his production company the Blank Corporation is no longer involved with Good Omens. The script for the TV movie will be based on the writing he was doing for season 3, but a new writer will be hired to finish up the work. Deadline has been told that a deal with a new writer has not yet been closed.

Gaiman had served as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the show up to this point. His co-showrunner on the first two seasons was Douglas Mackinnon, who also served as a director and executive producer. Mackinnon left the project after season 2 wrapped up, so he wasn’t involved with the shelved season 3 and is not involved with the planned 90-minute send-off movie.

What do you think of Prime Video putting aside Good Omens season 3 and moving forward with a TV movie send-off instead? Let us know by leaving a comment below.