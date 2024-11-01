Looking for Mr. Goodbar gets a 4K release from Vinegar Syndrome

Based on a best-selling novel by Judith Rossner (which itself was inspired by a true crime case), the 1977 sexual thriller Looking for Mr. Goodbar was a box office success and earned two Academy Award nominations: Best Supporting Actress for Tuesday Weld and Best Cinematography for William A. Fraker. Star Diane Keaton also earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. And yet, for a film, this was a film lost to time, as it never made it past the VHS and LaserDisc age of home video – apparently due to music licensing issues. Thankfully, it looks like the folks at Vinegar Syndrome have finally solved the problem, as Looking for Mr. Goodbar has leap-frogged over DVD and received a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release! Limited to 8,000 units, this Vinegar Syndrome release can be ordered at THIS LINK.

The 2-disc 4K UHD/Blu-ray set comes with a spot gloss hard slipcase + slipcover combo (designed by Dylan Haley) and includes a 40-page perfect bound book.

Written and directed by Richard Brooks, Looking for Mr. Goodbar has the following synopsis: Theresa Dunn’s mild demeanor and job as an inner-city school teacher for deaf children masks her rebellious nightlife of frequenting dance clubs and dive bars, searching for easy men and one-night stands. At odds with her older sister Katherine, whose seemingly idyllic life is itself a cover for infidelity and heartbreak, Theresa finds joy in her self-styled form of liberation, in part to overcompensate for the trauma of a disfiguring scar from childhood scoliosis and her repressive Catholic upbringing. When two wildly different men, the square but grounded James and fun but unhinged Tony, enter her life, Theresa is forced to confront her demons as never before, forcing her on a path of increased self-destruction.

The cast includes Diane Keaton, Tuesday Weld, William Atherton, Richard Kiley, and Richard Gere.

Here’s the information on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray release: – 2-disc Set: 4K Ultra HD (High Bitrate UHD100) / Region A Blu-ray – 4K UHD presented in Dolby Vision High-Dynamic-Range – Newly scanned & restored in 4K from its 35mm original camera negative – Commentary track with filmmaker/film scholar Gillian Wallace Horvat – First Comes the Word: Richard Brooks and the making of Looking for Mr. Goodbar (23 min) – an interview with Douglass K. Daniel, author of Tough as Nails: The Life and Films of Richard Brooks – Studs Terkel interview from 1976 with Looking for Mr. Goodbar author Judith Rossner (13 min) – Defining Autonomy: The Trial of Looking for Mr. Goodbar (30 min) – a visual essay by Brent Cowley on the obscenity trial following the film’s theatrical release in Utah – Original trailer – Radio spots – 40-page perfect bound book with essays by Marya E. Gates, Marc Edward Heuck, Elizabeth Purchell, and Jourdain Searles (exclusive to the limited deluxe case edition) – Reversible sleeve artwork – English SDH subtitles

