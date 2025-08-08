Disney+ has cancelled their R.L. Stine Goosebumps series after two seasons

The second season of the new Goosebumps TV series, which was inspired by the works of author R.L. Stine, made its premiere on Disney+ and Hulu seven months ago – and now, Deadline has learned that there will not be a third season on those streaming services. Goosebumps has been cancelled, but producer Sony Pictures Television “plans to shop the series to other outlets and explore a few different creative directions for the IP.” So we may see it continue somewhere else, in some way.

It not clear why this cancellation has happened, as Deadline notes the series “has done well ratings-wise. Seasons one and two combined have racked up 43 million hours watched across 16 international markets, alongside 75 million hours viewed domestically in the U.S. since their debut.”

The first season of Goosebumps centered on a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past. The show took the anthology route, so the second season had “an entirely new cast and setting based on Stine’s iconic Scholastic book series.” Season 2 consisted of eight episodes, two shorter than the first season. It picks up when teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Stine previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he would like to see an adaptation of, “ A Goosebumps book that nobody likes and no one’s ever interested in: Brain Juice. It’s about kids who drink this purple liquid and get smarter and smarter. They get too smart for everything. They get thrown out of school, they lose all their friends, and then they’re kidnapped by aliens, and on the way to the other planet, they get stupider and stupider. It’s my favorite Goosebumps book, but nobody knows it and it’ll never be adapted. “ He also hoped to see an adaptation of the recent book Goosebumps House of Shivers: Goblin Monday. Maybe those will happen someday, but not at Disney+ or Hulu.

