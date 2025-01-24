R.L. Stine wants to see an adaptation of the Goosebumps book Goblin Monday

The second season of the new Goosebumps TV series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, which is inspired by the works of author R.L. Stine, made its premiere on Disney+ and Hulu earlier this month – and during an interview with Deadline, Stine revealed that, if the Goosebumps adaptations continue, he would like to see an adaptation of one of his more recent books: Goblin Monday.

The first season of Goosebumps centered on a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past. The show is taking the anthology route, so the second season has “an entirely new cast and setting based on Stine’s iconic Scholastic book series.” Season 2 will also consist of eight episodes, two shorter than the first season. It picks up when teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. Goosebumps: The Vanishing is said to draw a lot of inspiration from the book Stay Out of the Basement.

When asked which of his Goosebumps stories he would like to see brought to the screen next, Stine answered, “ Well, they’ve kind of done my favorites. They did The Haunted Mask in the first season, and they’ve done all the Slappy stuff in the first season, so they’ve kind of done it. At some point, I would like to see maybe some of the newer Goosebumps. You know, I’m still going. I just signed on to write six more books, six more Goosebumps books. So I’d love to see some of the newer stuff. There’s Goosebumps House of Shivers, that’s what it’s called now. It just came out called Goblin Monday, which is my first goblin book. I’d love to see that adapted. “

Goosebumps House of Shivers: Goblin Monday (pick up a copy HERE) reached shelves last March. Here’s the description: Mario is spending winter break with his neighbors, Todd and Jewel, on their family vacation to Vermont. He is excited to see snow for the first time and meet his friend’s beloved grandparents. But Todd and Jewel’s grandparents turn out to be a little odd. They love telling tall tales of goblins, elves, and trolls. When Mario spots a blur of green fur in the garden, he wonders if the stories could be real. He’s determined to find out more, but the truth might be more dangerous than fiction.

Stine previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he would also like to see an adaptation of, “ A Goosebumps book that nobody likes and no one’s ever interested in: Brain Juice. It’s about kids who drink this purple liquid and get smarter and smarter. They get too smart for everything. They get thrown out of school, they lose all their friends, and then they’re kidnapped by aliens, and on the way to the other planet, they get stupider and stupider. It’s my favorite Goosebumps book, but nobody knows it and it’ll never be adapted. “

