Guyver 2: Dark Hero (1994) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

A new episode of the Revisited video series has just been released, and since we covered the 1991 science fiction tokusatsu film The Guyver a couple of months ago, with this episode we’ve decided to circle back and take a look at the sequel to The Guyver, the 1994 release Guyver: Dark Hero (watch it HERE) – also known as Guyver 2: Dark Hero, or, if you saw it in the Philippines, Predator 3. You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Steve Wang from a screenplay by Nathan Long that was based on both a story crafted by Wang and the Japanese manga series Bio Booster Armor Guyver by Yoshiki Takaya, Guyver 2: Dark Hero has the following synopsis: A year has passed since he defeated the Cronos Corporation, but Sean Barker continues to struggle with his ability to call upon the powers of the Guyver, a suit of armor developed by aliens, when he must face evil. Hoping to find answers as to why he has received this ability, Barker arrives at an archeological site in Utah, where scientists have uncovered an old alien spacecraft that might solve the mystery. However, the Cronos Corporation is still after him.

The film stars David Hayter, Kathy Christopherson, Bruno Patrick, Christopher Michael, Stuart Weiss, Billie Lee, Alisa Merline, Kristen Calkins, Jim O’Donoghoe, J. D. Smith, Wes Deitrick, Stephen Oprychal, Koichi Sakamoto, Butch Portillo, Christopher J. Bradshaw, Vern Roguen, Russ Kingston, Nathan Long, Lisa Hannan, and Shaun T. Benjamin, with suit performances by Anthony Houk, Brian Simpson, Tatsuro Koike, Koichi Sakamoto, Akihiro Yuji Noguchi, Ted Smith, David McDonald, Scott Putman, C. D. Post, and Kristen Calkins.

The Guyver 2: Dark Hero episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

