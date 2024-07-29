The Guyver (1991) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

The Revisited series takes a look back at the 1991 film The Guyver, starring Mark Hamill, directed by Steve Wang and Screaming Mad George

A new episode of the Revisited video series has just been released, and with this one we’re looking back at the 1991 science fiction tokusatsu film The Guyver (watch it HERE)! You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Steve Wang and special effects legend Screaming Mad George from a screenplay by Jon Purdy that was based on the Japanese manga series Bio Booster Armor Guyver by Yoshiki Takaya, The Guyver has the following synopsis: When a researcher at the Chronos Corporation is mysteriously killed, his daughter ; her boyfriend, Sean; and a rogue CIA agent named Max Reed all suspect foul play. Sean discovers a top-secret suit of Chronos armor called “the Guyver,” which fuses to his body when he tries it on, turning him into a supremely powerful cyborg. Chronos’ evil CEO, Fulton Balcus, is enraged and sends a crew of mutant alien monsters to get the Guyver back.

The film stars Jack Armstrong, Mark Hamill, Vivian Wu, David Gale, Michael Berryman, Jimmie Walker, Peter Spellos, Spice Williams-Crosby, Willard E. Pugh, Jeffrey Combs, David Wells, Linnea Quigley, and Greg Paik. Re-Animator producer Brian Yuzna was the producer behind it.

The The Guyver episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

Are you a fan of The Guyver? Let us know by leaving a comment below. This is a movie I definitely need to “revisit,” as I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the whole thing. I just remember catching glimpses of it and the 1994 sequel Guyver: Dark Hero on cable back in the day.

