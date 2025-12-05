Horror Movie News

Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses receives a graphic novel adaptation

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Rob Zombie's first movie, the 2003 release House of 1000 Corpses, has been given a 120 page graphic novel adaptationRob Zombie's first movie, the 2003 release House of 1000 Corpses, has been given a 120 page graphic novel adaptation

Three years have gone by since the last time a movie directed by Rob Zombie was sent out into the world, and while a legion of fans anxiously wait to find out what his next movie will be (we have some suggestions), Zombie has been busy giving us unexpected books: The Official Rob Zombie Coloring BookGrandpa Hugo’s Dirty JokesZ Is for Zombie: Learning to Spell with House of 1000 Corpses Friends, and Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses: The Making of a Cult Classic. Also in the mix is a graphic novel adaptation of his first movie, House of 1000 Corpses – and you can pick up a copy of that 120 page graphic novel at THIS LINK.

House of 1000 Corpses refresher

Released in 2003, House of 1000 Corpses has the following synopsis: Two young couples take a misguided tour onto the back roads of America in search of a local legend known as Dr. Satan. Lost and stranded, they are set upon by a bizarre family of psychotics. Murder, cannibalism and satanic rituals are just a few of the 1000+ horrors that await. The film stars Sid Haig, Erin Daniels, Bill Moseley, Karen Black, Sheri Moon Zombie, Rainn Wilson, Dennis Fimple, Walton Goggins, Chris Hardwick, Jennifer Jostyn, Matthew McGrory, Robert Mukes, Irwin Keyes, Walter Phelan, Michael J. Pollard, Tom Towles, Harrison Young, and Jake McKinnon.

Here’s the description of the graphic novel: Rob Zombie’s iconic horror masterpiece, House of 1000 Corpses is now a deluxe hardcover graphic novel! Neck Bolt Publishing proudly presents Rob Zombie’s House Of 1000 Corpses – The Official Graphic Novel. Now you can enjoy the insanity of Baby, Otis, and Captain Spaulding in the quiet of your own head while aiming your eyeballs at the glorious art rendered in exacting detail frame by frame by Pete Bregman. Saddle up the mule… slide yourself some grits and get yourself an education! Enjoy! 120 pages of full color artwork.

Sample pages

The cover of the graphic novel can be seen below, along with a batch of sample pages, courtesy of our friends at Bloody Disgusting.

Will you be picking up a copy of Rob Zombie’s House Of 1000 Corpses – The Official Graphic Novel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses - The Official Graphic Novel
Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses - The Official Graphic Novel
Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses - The Official Graphic Novel
Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses - The Official Graphic Novel
Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses - The Official Graphic Novel
Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses - The Official Graphic Novel

Source: Amazon
