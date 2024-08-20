Halle Berry is happy Catwoman has found another life with younger generation

Halle Berry says she is glad that Catwoman may be finding its audience 20 years after its release, although she has always liked it.

Last Updated on August 21, 2024

After winning an Oscar for Monster’s Ball, Halle Berry could have pick of the litter of any project she wanted. She chose a Bond picture and a franchise sequel right off the bat…which sounds good on paper, at least. But when it came time for her to get her own superhero movie, things went sour for her real fast. And after Catwoman, it took a long time for Halle Berry to get back those nine lives.

Appearing on The Tonight Show (via Entertainment Weekly), Halle Berry said that even though Catwoman was a disaster, she has been by its side in the 20 years since its release. “I loved it. It got panned. The critics said it sucked balls. And balls aren’t that bad.” Well, that’s one way to put it!

Halle Berry continued to say that younger audiences have found something special in Catwoman — which seems like a bit of a stretch, but it does have some lasting qualities like featuring a strong female lead. “What I’m happy about is that the children have found it now on the internet, and they love it. So, it’s so vindicating. Because now they’re saying it’s cool and what the heck was everybody’s problem with it, so like, I’m like, ‘I’m so brat now.’ Younger generations don’t know what was said back then. They discover it on their own and enjoy its merits without being mind-led to think a certain way.”

As for what critics and various associations were saying in 2004 about Catwoman, it currently holds an 18% on Rotten Tomatoes (so much for a contemporary critical analysis saving the day!) and ended up being nominated for seven Razzies, winning four: Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, and yes, Worst Actress. For her part — and showing how much she has continued to support Catwoman, Halle Berry actually showed up to accept the award…with her Monster’s Ball Oscar in hand.

