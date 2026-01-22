Halloween video game introduces playable civilian characters

Last year, it was officially announced that IllFonic, the makers of horror-centric video games like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, and Predator: Hunting Grounds, are teaming with Gun Media, the studio behind The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th: The Game, Layers of Fear 2, and Breach & Clear, for a new video game based on the Halloween franchise. Now, the game’s official site has given us a look at some of the playable civilian characters!

Game Info

Halloween will offer a single-player mode, offline bot combat, and online asymmetrical PVP gameplay. It will also include multiple maps and “authentic locations” from the classic film. The teaser embedded above takes us to Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night. As the residents of the sleepy town prepare for an evening of tricks and treats, we find a woman running for her life from door to door, hoping to get someone, anyone, to help her escape the masked killer following close behind. As she scambles to gain the upper hand, we hear the wise warnings of Dr. Samuel Loomis (thanks to a solid Donald Pleasence impersonator), warning us about the black-hearted Boogeyman who comes to Haddonfield.

John Carpenter is on board as an executive producer. The motion-capture performance for Michael Myers has been provided by Nick Castle, who played Myers in the original film, and stuntman TJ Storm, whose mo-cap credits include Deadpool (as Colossus), Captain America: Civil War (as Iron Man), The Predator (as the Predator), and Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where he played Godzilla. Castle, who was absent from the Halloween franchise for decades before being brought back for cameos in the recent Blumhouse-produced trilogy of sequels, told the official website that being asked to do the mo-cap performance for Myers in the game made him “ go watch the movie again to see just what the hell I did that contributes to the success of the character. ”

Civilians

The playable civilian characters can be seen in the image above. From left to right in this image, we have:

Tanya Harrison: At the center of Haddonfield’s social scene is none other than Tanya Harrison. Much like Thomas, she loves Haddonfield and the people in this town. Her carefree and exuberant personality makes her the go-to person to ask about what’s hip, happening, and worth listening to. Tanya was once offered a job by Mr. Strode because he thought she’d be an outstanding fit to work at Strode Reality, but she turned down the opportunity in favor of a position at the local record store. Underneath that bubbly exterior, Tanya’s charming, dark sense of humor helps her get along with just about everyone in town.

Rachel Calahan: Rachel Calahan couldn’t be more displeased with hanging out with people… in fact she may even prefer the company of the dead! At night, her morbid curiosities are explored through funeral service education courses she attends in hopes of becoming a mortician and joining the family business. Fascinated by death and the unknown, her free time is spent hanging out with the small group of people in Haddonfield who frequent the occult section of the local bookstore. A lover of punk music and sarcasm, Rachel has a hard time letting people see her vulnerable side, but despite her general distaste for humanity, she does keep folks with similar interests and hobbies around… which should prove helpful on Halloween night.

Thomas Armitage: No one quite loves Haddonfield like our star college football player, Thomas Armitage. At 21, you’d think that parties would dominate his social life, but this dedicated athlete elects to return home every weekend to spend quality time with his little sister, visit close friends, and help out at his dad’s furniture business. His positive attitude solidifies Thomas’s role as a courageous leader on and off the football field. While some might confuse his confidence with arrogance, Thomas is the type of guy who talks the talk and walks the walk.

Jennifer Aarons: Jennifer Aarons is always prepared. She has a distinct vision for her future and that’s why she’s spending a few gap years working at the local bookstore to save money to pay for a college education. Quiet, kind, and demonstrably type A, she plans to leave the claustrophobic town of Haddonfield behind to pursue grander aspirations. Her overbearing mother would love for her to simply stay home, meet a nice guy, and settle down, but that’s far from what Jenny wants. Though, her extended academic sabbatical has led to a slight erosion in Jennifer’s fastidious shell courtesy of her new foray into Haddonfield’s nightlife.

Marcus Navarro: There are few things Marcus Navarro enjoys more than firing up his bike and hitting the open road. He was born and raised in Haddonfield, but spent a long stretch of time away to live with his father after his parents’ divorce. His independence and nomadic lifestyle are alluring to the residents of the small town, who find themselves captivated by his brooding, lone-wolf nature. While he typically prefers solitude, he does enjoy riding over to the Rabbit in Red Lounge to grab drinks and play pool with the Castle Hill Rooks. Much like Jennifer, Marcus has fundamental problems with the “phony” suburban facade of Haddonfield, but that won’t stop him from protecting the people he cares about, like his grandmother Gloria.

What do you think of this lineup of civilian characters from the Halloween video game? Are you looking forward to playing this game when it’s released on September 8, 2026? Let us know by leaving a comment below.