Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters documentary celebrates the studio’s 90th anniversary

Although Hammer Films was founded by comedian and businessman William Hinds in 1934 and the company produced films in a variety of genres, they’re best known for the horror films they produced from 1955 through the ’70s. The company ceased production as of 1979, and remained dormant until it was revived in 2007. Several productions have come along in the years since then, and John Gore, a 20-time Tony, Emmy and Olivier-winning entertainment producer who is known for his live theater company the John Gore Organization, stepped up to acquire the company in 2023. So the future of Hammer Films is looking promising – and with the company celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, Deadline reports that they’re teaming up with Sky and Deep Fusion Films to make Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters , a 90-minute documentary that will premiere in November.

Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters will track Hammer’s progression from a back off in London’s Regent Street to its iconic status within the horror film genre, revisiting the people in front of and behind the camera who made the operation a byword for horror, and will include numerous key contributors, unseen archive footage and interviews with the likes of Tim Burton, John Carpenter and Joe Dante, whose styles were all influenced by Hammer.

Deep Fusion co-founder Benjamin Field is directing the documentary, which is filming in three separate locations and on sets that are inspired by those seen in Hammer classics like Dracula. Deadline notes that “ Field is known for his unusual storytelling and dynamic visual styles, so it’s fair to assume we’ll see Hammer Horror tropes presented in a different way. ”

Gore, who is executive producing, provided the following statement: “ As a lifelong fan of Hammer Films, I am incredibly proud to celebrate our 90th anniversary with this remarkable, insightful and celebratory documentary. Heroes, Legends and Monsters pays tribute to the people behind Hammer – in front of, and behind the camera – and sets the stage for an exciting future. Hammer has always been at the forefront of horror, and with the dedication of a talented team and the support of Sky, we are poised to continue thrilling audiences with Hammer magic for the next decade and beyond. Here’s to the next 90 years of Hammer and its heroes, legends and monsters. “

Sky’s Phil Edgar-Jones said, “ At Sky Arts we’re all about bringing legends to the screen, and we couldn’t be happier to be sharing the thrills and chills of Hammer’s trailblazing work in gothic horror with our audiences. Prepare for demons, vampires, mummies, and perhaps the odd abominable snowman too. “

Field added that Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters aims to honor and celebrate Hammer’s legacy and “ provide an insightful, entertaining experience for both long-time fans of horror, as well as new converts to the genre. And we couldn’t hope for better partners on this journey into the bloody heart of horror than Sky and Hammer Films. “

Are you a fan of Hammer and are you looking forward to the Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters documentary? Let us know by leaving a comment below.