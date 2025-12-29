Hannah Goes to Hell: Adrienne Barbeau, Krsy Fox, Daniel Roebuck, and more star in horror film

Anne Welles, who wrote and directed horror comedy An Accidental Zombie Named Ted, and Krsy Fox, who has had acting roles in the likes of Terrifier 3, Allegoria, Bury the Bride, Little Bites, and Big Baby, among others, have launched a production company called SlackJaw Film, their intention being to “ create dark and impactful female-forward stories in the genre space. ” The Hollywood Reporter recently learned that one SlackJaw Film project we have to look forward to is the horror film Hannah Goes to Hell , which was scheduled to go into production this month with a cast that includes Fox and genre regulars Adrienne Barbeau (Creepshow) and Daniel Roebuck (The Munsters).

Cast and Synopsis

Fox, Barbeau, and Roebuck are joined in the cast by Elle Riot Fox (Little Bites), Aaron Abrams (Clown in a Cornfield), Kevin Keppy (Smile), Kirby Bliss Blanton (The Green Inferno), Yoson An (Heart Eyes), and Nelson Leis (The Last Of Us).

Directed by Welles, who wrote the script with Krsy Fox, Hannah Goes to Hell will follow Hannah (Krsy Fox) and her young daughter Louise (Elle Riot Fox) as they return to Hannah’s childhood home to assist her brother (Abrams) in caring for their ailing mother (Barbeau). Soon, strange encounters with the townspeople, a nightly demonic visitor, and whispers of a secret church ceremony fuel Hannah’s fear that something more nefarious is at hand. She begins to suspect it all could be related to her family-owned funeral home, and a deep, dark, not so buried secret belonging to their late grandfather (Roebuck).

Producers

Krsy Fox and Anne Welles are producing the film, with Barbeau serving as an executive producer alongside Tyler Connolly.

Krsy Fox provided the following statement: “ I’m so proud of this script and to be working with a cast that I find incredibly inspiring and careers I greatly admire. Anne is going to bring some fantastic and terrifying visuals, and Andy Patch, with whom I’ve worked on so many projects, is the perfect cinematographer to capture this beautifully dark and brutal story. Our special effects team Kenneth Calhoun, Ryan Ward, and Salina Ward have some stunning practical effects in store. Most of all, I am personally excited and proud to be working with my real life daughter Elle Riot Fox! This story is so scary and surprising, we truly can’t wait to share it. “

Well, I’m sold on this one. Does Hannah Goes to Hell sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.