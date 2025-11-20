Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller knows exactly what the revival season would be

Every few months, someone seems to ask either the show’s creator Bryan Fuller or series star Mads Mikkelsen what’s going on with their hoped-for revival of Hannibal . Eight years have gone by since NBC cancelled the television series, which was inspired by characters in novels by Thomas Harris, after its third season, but Fuller, Mikkelsen, and fellow star Hugh Dancy have always let it be known that they’re hoping to reunite to make a fourth season at a new home. Now, Fuller has confirmed that he knows exactly what the revival season would be if/when it happens, and that a lot more cast members than Mikkelsen and Dancy are ready to come back to the show.

Hannibal focused on the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Dancy) and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mikkelsen), a forensic psychiatrist destined to become Graham’s most cunning enemy and at the same time, the only person who can understand him . Mikkelsen and Dancy were joined in the cast by Caroline Dhavernas, Hettienne Park, Laurence Fishburne, Scott Thompson, Aaron Abrams, Katharine Isabelle, Lara Jean Chorostecki, and Gillian Anderson. Fuller executive produced Hannibal with Martha De Laurentiis, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Katie O’Connell, Elisa Roth, Sara Colleton, David Slade, Chris Brancato, Jesse Alexander, Michael Rymer, and Steve Lightfoot. The writers on the show included Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca and Child’s Play / Chucky franchise mastermind Don Mancini.

Speaking on the Horror Queers podcast, Fuller said (with thanks to Bloody Disgusting for the transcription), “ Everybody wants to return. Hugh [Dancy], and Mads [Mikkelsen], definitely. But also Laurence Fishburne, Katharine Isabelle, Caroline Dhavernas, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Aaron Abrams, and Scott [Thompson] all want to come back to the story. Right now, it’s a little complicated since Martha De Laurentiis‘ passing. The rights are in the process of reversion to Thomas Harris. MGM/Amazon has some. They’re all being navigated in a way that is going to be a little trickier to iron out now. They’re in process, and I keep on touching base and trying to encourage folks to get back together. ” Fuller recently said that he would like to do an adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs, with Zendaya taking on the role of Clarice Starling. He told the hosts of Horror Queers, “ I know exactly what season 4 of Hannibal is, and I was frustrated with season 1. That felt a little more like traditional television to me. There was a lot more ‘murder mystery of the week’ crime procedural kind of things. I was not necessarily drawn to that as an audience member, but I thought season 2 was better. Season 3, I was like, ‘Okay, this is what we should be doing. This is what I want to be doing. This is the type of storytelling that I think the show can do. And there are a lot of people who don’t like season 3, and I was like, ‘Well then, you really don’t want a season 4, because that’s it.’ If you’re not down with season 3, then you’re not going to be grooving on the plan for season 4 because it’s following that arc. “

