Harold & Kumar 4 is finally in the works as Cobra Kai creators sign on to write and direct the long-belated sequel

It’s been nearly sixteen years since the last Harold & Kumar movie, but THR reports that the long-awaited sequel is finally moving forward! Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, the creators of Netflix’s Cobra Kai series, have closed a deal to write Harold & Kumar 4. Hurwitz and Schlossberg will also direct.

“ We’re fired up to bring Harold and Kumar back in a return to the unapologetically R-rated, smoke-filled chaos that started it all, ” Hurwitz and Schlossberg said in a joint statement. “ It’s high time they puff and pass their wisdom onto a new generation. Just don’t tell their kids. “

Although Hurwitz and Schlossberg are best known these days for Cobra Kai, the pair got their start on Harold & Kumar. They wrote the original movie, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, and made their directorial debut with Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, which they also wrote. They returned to pen the screenplay for A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, but passed off directing duties to Todd Strauss-Schulson.

No deals have been made yet, but John Cho and Kal Penn are expected to return. It’s unclear if Neil Patrick Harris will be involved in the new sequel, but he was a vital (and hilarious) component of the last three movies, so fingers crossed!

Harold & Kumar 4 has been in the works for quite some time, and although everyone has wanted to do it, it’s been hard to organize the schedules to make it happen. As for the plot, that’s still being kept under wraps, but Kal Penn had previously said the fourth movie would deal with how things have changed for the two friends, namely, having children. “ Well, if it’s Christmas-wise they’ve probably smoked a little bit, maybe eating some turkey and Brussels sprouts. You know, doing their thing. But they also had kids in the third one, right? ” Penn said. “ So they’re probably doing it the way that only they do. I hesitate even answering that question because all of us want to do a fourth movie, we just need to figure out the right timing. You’ve got the 20-year anniversary coming up, so maybe we can figure out something by then. “

What do you hope to see in Harold & Kumar 4?