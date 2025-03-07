Harry Potter: Ozark’s Janet McTeer eyeing the role of McGonagall as Paapa Essiedu nears a deal to play Snape in HBO’s TV series

HBO‘s upcoming Harry Potter series is making magic this Friday with a casting update for two of the franchise’s most beloved instructors. According to Deadline, Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Janet McTeer (Koas, Ozark, The Menu) is negotiating with the network to play Professor Minerva McGonagall, the Professor of Transfiguration originally played by Maggie Smith in WB’s Harry Potter film franchise. Meanwhile, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Men, Black Mirror) is finalizing his deal to play Professor Severus Snape, the Defense against the Dark Arts teacher played by Alan Rickman in the films. After deals come to pass, they’ll join John Lithgow, who plays Professor Albus Dumbledore in the new series.

HBO appears to be under a “silence spell” when asked to comment about potential castings. “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” the network said. “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is as ambitious as it gets, with plans to run the show for over a decade. The project hails from writer/showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod. The show plans to explore each novel in explicit detail for a more “faithful adaptation” of the source material written by J.K. Rowling. Fans of WB’s Harry Potter film series adore the series. However, the film franchise’s limited run time streamlines the stories, leaving fan-favorite plot points and moments on the cutting room floor. The thought is that HBO’s series allows time to explore all aspects of the epic story, leaving no stone unturned.

Previously, Gardiner said the Harry Potter TV series would adhere to the “canonical” ages of characters, with Snape being 31.

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me,” Lithgow said about landing the role of Albus Dumbledore. “I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited,” he added. “Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

As for Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, upwards of 32, 000 kids have auditioned for the roles, and the selection process is ongoing.

What do you think about Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu nearing deals to join HBO’s Harry Potter TV series? Let us know in the comments section below.