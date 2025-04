Hell of a Summer: Finn Wolfhard horror comedy gets a digital release

A while back, Stranger Things and Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor Finn Wolfhard made his feature directorial debut with a horror comedy called Hell of a Summer , which he directed alongside Billy Bryk, who also appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to watch the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and gave it a 5/10 review than can be read at THIS LINK. The film secured a U.S. distribution deal with NEON last summer, and they gave it a theatrical release on April 4th. Two and a half weeks later, Hell of a Summer has now received a digital release! The movie is available to rent on Amazon for the price of $9.99, or can be purchased for $19.99.

Months before Hell of a Summer was officially announced, Wolfhard said that he was planning to make his feature directorial debut with “a horror-comedy-slasher movie that takes place at a camp.” Sure enough, that’s what this movie is. The story follows counselors who are getting Camp Pineway ready the night before campers arrive when a masked killer begins slaughtering the staff. Here’s the official synopsis: The film follows 24-year-old camp counselor Jason Hochberg, who arrives at Camp Pineway thinking his biggest problem is that he feels out of touch with his teenage co-workers. What he doesn’t know is that a masked killer is lurking on the campgrounds, brutally picking counselors off one by one. Variety notes that Wolfhard and Bryk have said they wrote the film with a goal of upending Gen Z stereotypes.

Wolfhard and Bryk both star in their directorial effort and are joined in the cast by Fred Hechinger (the Fear Street trilogy) as Jason Hochberg, plus D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Abby Quinn (Mad About You), and Pardis Saremi (Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem). We conducted interviews with Wolfhard, Bryk, and several of the cast members, and those can be viewed HERE.

30West financed and executive produced Hell of a Summer. Hechinger produced the film alongside Aggregate Films, Parts and Labor Production, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Drew Brennan, and Jay Van Hoy. Filming took place in Ontario, Canada.

Our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that Hell of a Summer will be reaching Blu-ray and DVD on July 8th. Special features include – Audio Commentary by Writer-Director-Actor Billy Bryk, Writer-Director-Actor Finn Wolfhard, and Actor Fred Hechinger – Blooper Reel – Fireside Chat – And More.

