Hellboy: The Crooked Man gets a digital release in October

A new live-action vision of Hellboy will be coming to our screens soon – and, as it turns out, it will be available to watch in the comfort of our own homes sooner than expected. Directed by Crank‘s Brian Taylor from a screenplay by Chris Golden and Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is foregoing a theatrical run in the United States and jumping right to a digital release. The release date is October 8th and the movie is already available for pre-order on Amazon’s Prime Video, going for the price of $19.99!

The film will be receiving a theatrical release in the UK on September 27th, and in Australia on October 10th.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will see Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man. In the comic, The Crooked Man was an eighteenth-century miser and war profiteer named Jeremiah Witkins who was hanged for his crimes yet returned from Hell as the region’s resident Devil. The film has been rated R for some violent content, language and nudity .

Hellboy is played by Jack Kesy, who may be best known for playing Black Tom Cassidy in Deadpool 2. Kesy is joined in the cast by Jefferson White of Yellowstone as Tom Ferrell and Adeline Rudolph of the Netflix Resident Evil series as Bobbie Jo Song. According Hellboy.Fandom, Tom Ferrell is a character from the comic books who “was born around 1923 in the Appalachian mountains near the Hurricane (an area locals try to avoid) to a mother we know little of and his father, Charles E. Ferrel, who had a habit of drinking in the back woods. His early misadventures with witchcraft led to a self-imposed exodus.” Tales from the Collection adds that the story will introduce parapsychologist Bobbie Jo Song, who is tasked with delivering a spider to the BPRD but must seek Hellboy’s help when things go awry. Together, they travel to Appalachia to take on the Crooked Man, who has been sent back to Earth to collect souls for the devil.

Millennium Media producer Les Weldon told us this is “ a true, dark, DARK, in the style of the comic book take on it. There’s no gloss that any of the other films had. There’s a methodical pace and a real creepiness to it. “

