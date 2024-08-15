Hellboy: The Crooked Man star Jack Kesy didn’t feel any pressure when taking on the role of Hellboy

A new live-action vision of Hellboy will be coming to our screens soon, a franchise reboot called Hellboy: The Crooked Man that has been directed by Crank‘s Brian Taylor from a screenplay by Chris Golden and Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola. We saw a new trailer for the film during the San Diego Comic-Con, and while we’re still waiting to hear of a release date, GamesRadar+ was able to catch up with the film’s star, Jack Kesy, who told them that he didn’t feel any pressure when taking on the role of Hellboy, even though he’s following in the footsteps of Ron Perlman (who played the character in two movies) and David Harbour (who played Hellboy in the most recent film).

Kesy said, “ You know what, I love a good challenge, I’ve always been like that so I was excited to take it on. Everyone, the supporters, the haters, whoever, bring them on. You know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You always get an opportunity to play people similar to yourself but when do you get a chance to be in full prosthetic, playing iconic characters? The excitement topped everything. ” He went on to say that when he got the job, he only felt “ excitement and a little bit of creative pressure, like, ‘How am I going to do this?’ I’ve never worked in prosthetics.’ But we collaborated with the director [Brian Taylor] and it was one day at a time, one scene at a time. “

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will see Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man. In the comic, The Crooked Man was an eighteenth-century miser and war profiteer named Jeremiah Witkins who was hanged for his crimes yet returned from Hell as the region’s resident Devil. The film has been rated R for some violent content, language and nudity .

Kesy may be best known for playing Black Tom Cassidy in Deadpool 2. Kesy is joined in the cast by Jefferson White of Yellowstone as Tom Ferrell and Adeline Rudolph of the Netflix Resident Evil series as Bobbie Jo Song. According Hellboy.Fandom, Tom Ferrell is a character from the comic books who “was born around 1923 in the Appalachian mountains near the Hurricane (an area locals try to avoid) to a mother we know little of and his father, Charles E. Ferrel, who had a habit of drinking in the back woods. His early misadventures with witchcraft led to a self-imposed exodus.” Tales from the Collection adds that the story will introduce parapsychologist Bobbie Jo Song, who is tasked with delivering a spider to the BPRD but must seek Hellboy’s help when things go awry. Together, they travel to Appalachia to take on the Crooked Man, who has been sent back to Earth to collect souls for the devil.

Millennium Media producer Les Weldon told us this is “ a true, dark, DARK, in the style of the comic book take on it. There’s no gloss that any of the other films had. There’s a methodical pace and a real creepiness to it. “

